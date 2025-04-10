Zug Estates Holding AG / Key word(s): AGMEGM/Real Estate

General Meeting of Shareholders of Zug Estates Holding Ltd approves all proposals of the Board of Directors

10.04.2025 / 18:00 CET/CEST

Press realease

Zug, 10 April 2025 Today, the 13th General Meeting of Shareholders of Zug Estates Holding Ltd was held at the Theater Casino Zug, attended by 213 shareholders. A total of 92.3% of the voting shares were represented. The shareholders approved all proposals of the Board of Directors. The General Meeting of Shareholders decided to distribute a total of CHF 24.0 million to shareholders for the 2024 financial year. The ordinary gross dividend (subject to withholding tax) is CHF 4.70 per series A registered share and CHF 47.00 per series B registered share. After payment of Swiss withholding tax of 35%, this results in a net dividend of CHF 3.06 per series A registered share and CHF 30.55 per series B registered share. Payment of the net dividend will take place as of Wednesday, 16 April 2025 (payment date). All members of the Board of Directors standing for re-election were confirmed for a further term of one year. Annelies Häcki Buhofer was no longer standing for re-election. Julia Häcki, the ESG officer at a major Swiss real estate fund, was elected as a new member of the Board of Directors. Beat Schwab was re-elected as Chairman of the Board of Directors. Johannes Stöckli was re-elected to the Nomination and Compensation Committee and Joëlle Zimmerli was elected as a new member. In a consultative vote, the General Meeting of Shareholders expressed its agreement with the remuneration report and approved the remuneration for the members of the Board of Directors and Group Management. The 14th General Meeting of Shareholders of Zug Estates Holding Ltd will be held on 8 April 2026. Downloads: Press release (PDF) Key dates: 16 April 2025 | Distribution to shareholders (payment date)

20 August 2025 | Publication of 2025 half-year report

27 August 2025 | Sustainability forum For further information: Patrik Stillhart, CEO

Mirko Käppeli, CFO T +41 41 729 10 10, ... About Zug Estates

The Zug Estates Group conceives, develops, markets and manages properties in the Zug region. It focuses on central sites that are suitable for a wide range of uses and allow sustainable development. The real estate portfolio is composed mainly of the two sites in Zug and Risch Rotkreuz. The Group also runs a city resort in Zug incorporating the leading business hotels Park Hotel Zug and City Garden and a comprehensive range of restaurants. The total value of the portfolio as of 31 December 2024 was CHF 1.86 billion. Zug Estates Holding AG is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange, Zurich (ticker symbol: ZUGN, securities number: 14 805 212). Zug Estates Holding AG | Baarerstrasse 18 | CH-6300 Zug | T +41 41 729 10 10 |

