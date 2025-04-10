General Meeting Of Shareholders Of Zug Estates Holding Ltd Approves All Proposals Of The Board Of Directors
Today, the 13th General Meeting of Shareholders of Zug Estates Holding Ltd was held at the Theater Casino Zug, attended by 213 shareholders. A total of 92.3% of the voting shares were represented. The shareholders approved all proposals of the Board of Directors.
The General Meeting of Shareholders decided to distribute a total of CHF 24.0 million to shareholders for the 2024 financial year. The ordinary gross dividend (subject to withholding tax) is CHF 4.70 per series A registered share and CHF 47.00 per series B registered share. After payment of Swiss withholding tax of 35%, this results in a net dividend of CHF 3.06 per series A registered share and CHF 30.55 per series B registered share. Payment of the net dividend will take place as of Wednesday, 16 April 2025 (payment date).
All members of the Board of Directors standing for re-election were confirmed for a further term of one year. Annelies Häcki Buhofer was no longer standing for re-election. Julia Häcki, the ESG officer at a major Swiss real estate fund, was elected as a new member of the Board of Directors. Beat Schwab was re-elected as Chairman of the Board of Directors. Johannes Stöckli was re-elected to the Nomination and Compensation Committee and Joëlle Zimmerli was elected as a new member.
In a consultative vote, the General Meeting of Shareholders expressed its agreement with the remuneration report and approved the remuneration for the members of the Board of Directors and Group Management.
The 14th General Meeting of Shareholders of Zug Estates Holding Ltd will be held on 8 April 2026.
