Ballston Spa National Bank To Renovate Historic Original Home Office On Front Street

Ballston Spa National Bank's Headquarters, 87 Front Street

Ballston Spa National Bank's headquarters circa 1910

Construction and Temporary Closure Begins June 2, 2025

- Christopher R. Dowd, CEO Ballston Spa National BankBALLSTON SPA, NY, UNITED STATES, April 10, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Ballston Spa National Bank (BSNB) announced today that it will begin a historic rehabilitation of its original headquarters located at 87 Front Street, Ballston Spa, starting June 2, 2025.The building, which first served as a private residence in 1824, has been a long-standing landmark serving customers and businesses in the Village of Ballston Spa for over 187 years. The BSNB Board of Directors and Executive Leadership has made a commitment to preserve its historic presence to ensure that this cornerstone building will remain a landmark and vital hub in the downtown district for years to come.The rehabilitation project will be made possible through the partnership with Landmark Consulting LLC, Historic Preservation and Architectural Services, hcp architects, and BBL Construction Services. The bank is also applying for approval with the National Register of Historic Places and New York State Historic Rehabilitation Tax Credit Program under the New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation (OPRHP).“This is more than a renovation-it's committing to our future and honoring our past,” said BSNB President and CEO Christopher R. Dowd .“We're updating the space with the latest technology improvements while preserving our historic appearance and heritage that define BSNB.”Branch Closure Notice: The 87 Front Street Branch will temporarily close beginning Monday, June 2nd and will remain closed until construction is completed. New and existing customers can visit the Ballston Spa Corporate Branch, 990 State Route 67 (1.1 miles) or the Milton Crest Branch, 344 Rowland Street, (3.3 miles) for all banking services.BSNB plans to celebrate the newly renovated branch in late 2025 and will keep the community informed with updates on their website .For questions regarding the bank's temporary closure or any banking services, contact Trudy Seeber, Vice President of Retail Banking, at ... or call our Customer Service Center at 518-885-6781.ABOUT BALLSTON SPA NATIONAL BANKBallston Spa National Bank (BSNB) is a locally focused, relationship-driven community bank invested in making a difference not only for customers but its community. With 13 locations headquartered in Ballston Spa, NY BSNB offers a wide range of financial products and services to individuals, families, municipalities, nonprofits, and businesses throughout New York's greater Capital Region. Learn more about BSNB's offerings here. To become part of BSNB's online community, please visit Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.

