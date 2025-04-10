HPDC Launches PFAS Attestation Feature To Support Safer Material Choices

Healthy building

WAKEFIELD, MA, UNITED STATES, April 10, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Health Product DeclarationCollaborative (HPDC) has introduced a new PFAS Attestation feature, designed to enhance transparency and support industry efforts to reduce the use of per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) in building products.This feature gives manufacturers clear guidance on how to disclose the presence-or intentional absence-of PFAS in their products, using a standardized attestation format. It supplements the standard ingredient reporting formats available in Health Product Declaration reports, to provide greater precision in the reporting of PFAS ingredients. This is an example of the responsive and continual improvement that the HPDC Technical Committee supports to enhance transparency and health in material selection for both manufacturers and project design teams.To support implementation, HPDC has also released new PFAS Best Practice Guidance documents. These resources help manufacturers and project teams better understand PFAS-related disclosure and integrate safer material choices into their practices.An overview video is available here:🎥 Watch the PFAS Attestation Overview Video“The PFAS Attestation feature is a powerful tool for manufacturers to provide greater transparency about their product ingredients,” said Wendy Vittori, Executive Director of HPDC.“It empowers product manufacturers and design teams to respond proactively to growing interest in how and where PFAS ingredients are in use.”Access the PFAS Attestation guidance and best practices at:About HPDCThe Health Product Declaration Collaborative is a not-for-profit, member organization of over 300 companies dedicated to the continuous improvement of the building industry's performance through transparency and innovation in product ingredient and health-related information disclosure.

Wendy Vittori

HPDC

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.