World Art Day 2025: In Art We Heal: A One-Day Co-Creator Pop-Up. A Lifetime Movement

World Art Day 2025 Poster Featuring Artists

More than an event, this is a living canvas, transforming 45Grand into a one-day pop-up celebrating the power of art as activism, expression, and healing.

- Joni Daidone, Co-Curator

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, April 10, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- This World Art Day, New York City becomes a living canvas as World Art Day 2025: In Art We Heal transforms 45Grand into a vibrant, one-day-only pop-up celebrating the power of art as activism, expression, and healing. More than an event, it's an open invitation to participate in a growing movement that values creativity, community, and healing as vital elements of cultural life.

Where: 45Grand, 45 Grand Street, New York, NY 10013

When: Tuesday, April 15, 2025 | 1:00 PM – 9:00 PM

Admission: Free and open to all

RSVP/Follow: Event Program Link | Instagram @toni_short | A Shortlist Agency Production

Far more than a pop-up, “In Art We Heal” is a movement -a creative call to gather, witness, and co-create. It's a space for dialogue, inspiration, and visibility. Designed to foster a connection between artists and audiences, self and community, the event invites everyone-from established creators to curious newcomers-to participate in an immersive art experience.

“This isn't just about art on walls-it's about art in motion, in community, and in healing ,” says event founder and creative director Toni Short, an award-winning multidisciplinary artist and global event producer.“In today's climate, artists need space to be seen, heard, and supported. That's what this event is all about.” -- Toni Short, Producer and Multidisciplinary Artist

The day-long program features an ever-evolving flow of creative expression, including:

Live Art & Visual Installations

Spoken Word & Poetry Performances

Live Music & Song

Immersive Performance Art

Artist Talks & Panel Discussions

Open Dialogue & Collaborative Spaces

Featured Artists Include:

Carmen Einfinger – Celebrated globally for her vibrant public installations

Anthony Christopher Newton – Hip-hop surrealist and visual activist

ZilFutura (Elizabeth Yurovskaya) – Mixed-media painter and wearable art creator

Daniel Lanzilotta – Environmental sculptor and 2024 Human Impacts Institute Climate Award winner

BETTY – Iconic music and performance group

Kevin McNeal Blueswing TRiO – Genre-blending musical force

Together, these intergenerational and cross-disciplinary artists represent a wide spectrum of identity, experience, and creative purpose-each committed to expression as a force for transformation.

