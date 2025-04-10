Safispa Launches Premium Soy Wax Candles & Luxury Fragrances For Elevated Aromatherapy

Safispa luxury soy candles non-toxic eco-friendly home fragrance long-lasting clean burn

- Nicole PetersVALLEY STREAM, NY, UNITED STATES, April 10, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- SaFiSpa Brings Clean Luxury to Homes with Artisan Candles, Essential Oils, and Natural Skincare Handcrafted Soy & Beeswax Candles, Botanical Body Products, and Pure Aromatherapy Blends Offer Wellness Through Every DetailIn an age where wellness and sustainability are top of mind, SaFiSpa LLC is offering a refreshing blend of elegance and intention. Founded in 2024 and based in Long Island, SaFiSpa is a woman-owned lifestyle brand delivering artisan home fragrance and plant-based bath and body products designed to support holistic well-being.From clean-burning soy and beeswax candles to soothing essential oils and natural body care, every product at SaFiSpa is mindfully made, toxin-free, and rooted in nature. The brand is quickly gaining attention for its commitment to high-quality craftsmanship and ingredients without sacrificing design or luxury.Artisan Candles That Embrace Clean LivingEach SaFiSpa candle is hand-poured in small batches using a proprietary blend of American-grown soy wax and pure beeswax. The result is a candle that burns cleaner than conventional paraffin-based alternatives-free from phthalates, synthetic dyes, and petroleum byproducts.“We focus on ingredients that support the home as a place of healing,” says Nicole Peters Devis, founder of SaFiSpa.“Our candles are not only beautiful, but they're safe to burn around children and pets.”With wooden wicks, eco-conscious packaging, and aromatherapy-inspired scents, SaFiSpa candles are both a wellness ritual and a design statement. Every scent is crafted using essential oil blends, offering fragrance profiles that are mood-enhancing and deeply comforting.Signature Scents with PurposeEach scent in the SaFiSpa candle collection is carefully curated to support mood, energy, and emotional wellness. The brand's essential oil blends are inspired by aromatherapy principles and Caribbean roots, offering a sensory journey with every burn:Lavender Vanilla – Soothing and sleep-friendly, perfect for nighttime routines.Sandalwood – A warm, grounding scent that adds depth and luxury to any room.Passion Fruit & Caribbean Spice – A tropical escape that evokes island memories.Rose & Vetiver – Earthy, romantic, and perfect for emotional balance.Fresh Lychee & White Tea – Bright and refreshing, ideal for focus and clarity.Citrus & Bergamot – Uplifting and energizing with a clean finish.Expanding Into Wellness: SaFiSpa's Natural Body Care LineIn addition to its candle collection, SaFiSpa is proud to introduce a range of plant-based bath and body products, designed to nourish skin and calm the mind. The expanding collection includes:Natural Lotion Bars – Made with organic shea butter, jojoba oil, cocoa butter and botanical extracts for long-lasting hydration without synthetic preservatives.Aromatherapy Body Oils – Lightweight and fast-absorbing, infused with essential oils for stress relief, mood enhancement, and glowing skin.Body Wash – A gentle, pH-balanced formula that cleanses without stripping, perfect for sensitive skin and daily self-care rituals.This holistic approach reflects SaFiSpa's belief that self-care starts with nature-and that beauty and wellness should never come at the expense of your health or the environment.A Brand Rooted in Values“Today's consumers are smart-they're reading labels, researching ingredients, and demanding better. That's why we reject cheap synthetics and focus on clean, safe, and sustainable products that elevate both your space and your spirit,” says Nicole Peters Devis, founder of SaFiSpa.“Every candle, every lotion bar, lotion, body wash, every essential oil is handcrafted with intention and care.”Nicole's journey began as a wellness advocate passionate about healing and natural living. Drawing inspiration from her Caribbean heritage, she created SaFiSpa as a sanctuary for those seeking mindful products with beautiful design and powerful plant-based benefits.Why Media and Consumers Should Take NoticeCultural Relevance: SaFiSpa sits at the intersection of two booming industries-clean beauty and sustainable home fragrance-valued at over $50 billion combined.A Local Story with Global Appeal: Based in Long Island and proudly women-owned, SaFiSpa brings handmade, eco-luxury to a worldwide audience seeking healthier alternatives.Purpose-Driven Entrepreneurship: With a mission rooted in wellness, sustainability, and artisanal quality, SaFiSpa is more than a brand-it's a movement toward intentional living.Explore the CollectionFrom luxury soy candles to plant-based skincare and pure essential oils, SaFiSpa invites you to transform your daily rituals into moments of calm and connection.To learn more or shop the full line of products, visitMedia Contact:Nicole PetersFounder, SaFiSpa...@safispa | Facebook | TikTok

