Virginia's Gateway Region Welcomes Three New Localities To Enhance Economic Development Efforts

Virginia Gateway Region

Keith Boswell, President & CEO

Expanded VGR Footprint

City of Emporia, Counties of Greensville and Brunswick Join 65-year-old Regional Group

- Keith Boswell, President & CEO, Virginia's Gateway Region

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, VA, UNITED STATES, April 10, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Virginia's Gateway Region Economic Development Organization (VGR) today announced that its board of directors has voted three new Virginia localities into its geographic footprint. The City of Emporia, along with Greensville and Brunswick counties will now be represented by VGR for all economic development marketing and related activities. As the regional economic development group that works closely with the state-level Virginia Economic Development Partnership for lead generation, VGR focuses its efforts on new and existing business investment and job creation with the goal of uniting the region for economic prosperity.

“We're thrilled to welcome Emporia, Greensville and Brunswick into our regional marketing footprint,” said Rex Davis, Board Chairman for VGR.“Their addition strengthens our collective voice, expands our reach, and enhances our ability to attract investment and opportunity to the region. This is a powerful step forward in building a more vibrant, connected, and competitive regional economy.”

VGR will continue to represent the independent localities within the Tri-Cities of Petersburg, Hopewell and Colonial Heights, in addition to the surrounding counties of Dinwiddie, Prince George and Sussex, as well as the incorporated towns within them. Surry County recently transitioned out of the VGR marketing footprint. Since 2020, VGR and its partner localities have announced more than 1,700 jobs and $780 million in capital investment for the region.

"The addition of these three new communities along the vital I-85 and I-95 corridors significantly enhances our position as a premier location where we make things and move things," said Keith Boswell, President and CEO of VGR. "Their geographic location, workforce assets, and commitment to growth align perfectly with our region's vision for advanced manufacturing and logistics excellence. This expansion enhances our ability to compete globally and deliver more opportunities to the communities we serve.”

The newly expanded regional group will officially be recognized on July 1, 2025.

Jill L Vaughan

JLV Communications, LLC

+1 804-363-7175

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.