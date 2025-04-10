Analysis Of China's Fish And Seafood Market 2025: Trade, Leading Producers, Major Suppliers, Key Buyers

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, April 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Fish and Seafood Market in China: Business Report 2025" has been added tooffering.

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the fish and seafood market in China. It begins with a brief country profile that includes general information and key economic indicators, offering insight into the broader business environment. The market is examined through various parameters, including domestic production, consumption trends, and projections for future development.

Trade analysis is also included, covering export and import volumes, dynamics, structural breakdowns, and pricing data. In addition, the report features profiles of leading producers and highlights major suppliers operating in the country. It also identifies key buyers in the sector and presents findings from purchase activity monitoring, which is conducted through the tracking of tenders, online databases, websites, and marketplaces.

Key Topics Covered

1. China PESTEL Analysis

1.1. Political Factors

1.2. Economic Factors

1.3. Social Factors

1.4. Technological Factors

1.5. Environmental Factors

1.6. Legal Factors

2. Fish and Seafood Market in China

2.1. Overview of Fish and Seafood Market

2.1.1. Brief Review of World Fish and Seafood Market

2.1.2. Production and Consumption of Fish and Seafood in China

2.1.3. Government Regulations on Fish and Seafood Market in China

2.2. Producers of Fish and Seafood in China, Including Contact Details and Product Range

2.2.1. Producers of Fish

2.2.2. Producers of Shellfish

2.2.3. Producers of Mollusks

2.2.4. Producers of Crab

2.2.5. Producers of Shrimp

2.2.6. Producers of Roe

2.2.7. Producers of Surimi

2.2.8. Producers of Sea Cucumber

2.2.9. Producers of Seaweed

2.2.10. Producers of Other Fish and Seafood

3. China's Foreign Trade in Fish and Seafood

3.1. Export and Import of Live Fish, Fresh and Frozen Fish: Volume, Structure, Dynamics

3.2. Export and Import of Fish Fillets: Volume, Structure, Dynamics

3.3. Export and Import of Dried, Salted or Other Cooked Fish: Volume, Structure, Dynamics

3.4. Export and Import of Prepared or Preserved Fish, Caviar: Volume, Structure, Dynamics

3.5. Export and Import of Fresh, Frozen or Preserved Lobsters, Crabs and Other Crustaceans: Volume, Structure, Dynamics

3.6. Export and Import of Fresh, Frozen or Preserved Mollusks: Volume, Structure, Dynamics

4. Major Wholesalers and Trading Companies in China

5. Consumers of Fish and Seafood in China's Market

5.1. Downstream Markets of Fish and Seafood in China

5.2. Fish and Seafood Consumers in China

