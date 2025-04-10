Vitalpbx Unveils Version 4.5.0 R7: Advancing Voicemail Transcription, AI Integration, And Device Support

VitalPBX 4.5.0 R7 introduces AI-driven features, enhanced voicemail transcription, and expanded device support, advancing VoIP communication capabilities.

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, April 10, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- VitalPBX , a leading provider of advanced PBX systems, announces the release of VitalPBX version 4.5.0 R7. This latest update introduces significant enhancements, including expanded voicemail transcription capabilities, improved AI integrations, and broader device support, reinforcing VitalPBX's commitment to delivering cutting-edge communication solutions.

- Key Features of VitalPBX 4.5.0 R7:

Expanded Voicemail Transcription: Previously available only to Carrier Plus and VitalPBX One subscribers, voicemail transcription is now accessible to Enterprise and Call Center users. This feature allows for efficient conversion of voice messages into text, streamlining communication workflows.

Customizable Speech-to-Text (STT) Models: Users can now select their preferred STT model for voicemail transcription, offering greater flexibility and accuracy in transcribing messages.

Enhanced AI Integration with VoiceHub: The integration of OpenAI's latest expressive Text-to-Speech (TTS) voices, along with the addition of the GPT-4o-Mini-TTS model, elevates the quality of audio interactions, providing more natural and engaging communication experiences.

Dedicated STT per AI Agent: Each AI Agent can now utilize a specific STT model, allowing for independent and customized transcription workflows tailored to various operational needs.

Improved Device Compatibility: The update includes support for ClearlyIP devices within phonebooks and full expansion key support for Yealink T58A models, enhancing hardware integration and user convenience.

Maintenance and Logging Enhancements: A new daily maintenance log located at /var/log/vitalpbx/maintenance-Y-m-d has been introduced for better tracking of system activities. Additionally, phonebook errors are now logged to /var/log/vitalpbx/phonebook_access, facilitating easier troubleshooting.

Multilingual Support: Czech translations have been added to Sonata Recordings and Switchboard, broadening the platform's accessibility to a more diverse user base.

- Updates and Improvements:

Fanvil V64 Provisioning: Templates have been updated to enhance device performance and ensure seamless integration.

Ring Group Behavior: Adjustments have been made so that when the ANSWEREDELSEWHERE option is disabled, missed calls now return a NOANSWER status, improving call handling logic.

Performance Optimization: Maintenance scripts now cache recording durations, reducing reliance on FFPROBE and significantly improving the responsiveness of call searches within Sonata Recordings.

- Resolved Issues:

AI Assistants now support unlimited interactions as intended.

Inactive users are excluded from Salesforce CRM synchronizations, ensuring data accuracy.

Recording issues associated with blind transfers from queues have been resolved.

Outbound calls routed internally to tenant DIDs are now recorded correctly.

Voicemails can be sent without audio attachments, even when MP3 conversion is enabled.

Voice Profiles can now be deleted successfully, addressing previously missing methods.

Extension imports no longer require voicemail passwords, simplifying the import process.

Emergency calls now bypass outbound restrictions within the Tenants module, ensuring critical communications are not hindered.

Device export functionality has been restored, facilitating efficient device management.

Provisioning filenames for SNOM devices have been corrected, ensuring proper configuration.

Sonata Recordings filters now deliver accurate search results, enhancing user experience.

- About VitalPBX:

VitalPBX is a comprehensive, fully-featured PBX system that offers a robust and scalable platform for managing business communications. With a focus on innovation and user experience, VitalPBX provides solutions that cater to businesses of all sizes, ensuring seamless and efficient communication channels.

