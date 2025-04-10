Fluidra Introduces New Jandy® X-Seriestm AOP Systems, Bringing A Whole New Spectrum Of Clean To Pool Water Care

An innovative line of supplemental pool water treatment solutions that deliver the most advanced level of clean available today.

- Goery Cussenot, Product Manager of Water Care Solutions at FluidraCARLSBAD, CA, UNITED STATES, April 10, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Fluidra , a global leader in pool and wellness solutions, is introducing a breakthrough in residential water care with the launch of the JandyX-Series TM AOP Systems - an innovative line of supplemental pool water treatment solutions that deliver the most advanced level of clean available today. Using a powerful Advanced Oxidation Process (AOP) that combines UV-C and Ozone technologies, the X-Series delivers superior oxidation power, eliminating what chlorine alone can't - for pool water that's cleaner, clearer and healthier.More Oxidation Power, Proven ResultsPowered by industry-trusted DELtechnology, the Jandy X-Series AOP line includes three in-line models for pools up to 50,000 gallons - all certified to NSF/ANSI/CAN 50 standards for 99.9% disinfection efficacy against harmful waterborne bacteria such as Enterococcus faecium and Pseudomonas aeruginosa. These models provide up to 22 times the oxidation power of competitive systems thanks to high-output UV-C lamps and advanced Corona discharge ozone generators.In addition to the in-line lineup, the Jandy X-Series AOP Off-line System is also available for pools up to 15,000 gallons. This flexible solution brings all the cleaning power of AOP to pools where off-line installation is preferred - including retrofits and tight pad spaces.“Adding AOP to the pool pad represents a major leap forward in pool water quality and maintenance,” said Goery Cussenot, Product Manager of Water Care Solutions at Fluidra.“The Jandy X-Series doesn't just complement chlorine - it elevates it. This is pool water like you've never experienced before, with tested and proven performance that delivers more oxidation power than competing systems in the market.”Built to Fit, Designed to PerformWith scalable solutions for pools ranging from 15,000 to 50,000 gallons, the Jandy X-Series AOP family offers an unmatched level of versatility and disinfection power. Designed for quick installation and seamless integration into new or existing equipment pads, the Jandy X-Series AOP in-line models are engineered with an all-in-one, full-flow, plug-and-play design.Smart features like bold LED indicators provide real-time feedback, making operation and service a breeze. For added flexibility, the in-line systems can be mounted on the ground or on the wall.Cleaner Water, Fewer ChemicalsWith cleaner water comes lower chemical demand. By eliminating contaminants at the molecular level and breaking down organic matter that can cloud water or form chloramines, the Jandy X-Series transforms pools into pristine, polished environments - reducing chlorine use and enhancing overall swimmer comfort while providing pool professionals and homeowners with the most advanced way to care for their water.Using fewer chemicals simplifies water maintenance - providing pool professionals and homeowners with the most advanced way to care for their water while prolonging the life of other equipment.“It's the ideal solution for customers seeking a more sustainable and effective water care strategy - especially as chlorine prices and concerns over water quality continue to rise,” said Cussenot.Fluidra continues to lead the way in pool water care innovation. DELtechnology, the backbone of the Jandy AOP line, was the first of its kind to bring AOP technology into pool environments. Now, with the X-Series, that legacy of innovation continues - delivering results that speak for themselves.To learn more about the JandyX-Series AOP In-line Systems, visit or contact your local Jandy distributor.About FluidraFluidra is a publicly listed company focused on developing innovative products, services and IoT solutions for the residential and commercial pool markets, globally. The company operates in over 45 countries and owns a portfolio of some of the industry's most recognized and trusted brands, including Jandy, Polaris, R, and Cover-Pools. To learn more about Fluidra, visit fluidrausa or call 800-822-7933.###

