St. Regis Hotels & Resorts And STAUD Unveil Exclusive Resort Capsule Collection

MENAFN - PR Newswire) STAUD is designed for women who embrace style in every aspect of life. Known for its effortlessly chic approach, STAUD has built a devoted following who appreciate distinctive, playful yet classic designs. This collaboration marks STAUD's first-ever with a luxury hospitality brand – melding its cool, West Coast aesthetic with the timeless glamour of St. Regis. Inspired by the jet-set spirit and the art of travel, this limited-edition capsule is a tribute to the storied glamour of a St. Regis stay, its spirit of celebration, and the signature rituals and experiences that define its enduring legacy.

"The idea of travel has always been a source of inspiration for me," said Sarah 'Staud' Staudinger, CEO and Founder of STAUD. "St. Regis represents some of the most iconic destinations in the world, and together we've designed a collection that embodies that sense of adventure, indulgence, and style."

The four-piece STAUD for St. Regis collection is a love letter to resort escapes, designed for those who live exquisitely at every moment. Each piece-crafted in raffia and embossed Italian calfskin-seamlessly transitions from sun-drenched mornings to champagne-fueled evenings:



The Raffia Squillo Tote : Spacious, effortless, and perfect for a day by the water, whether at a private cabana or a yacht's sun deck.

The Raffia Bucket Hat : A playful yet polished essential, made for breezy afternoons spent sailing or lunching al fresco.

The Raffia Moon Bag : A refined companion to the iconic St. Regis Afternoon Tea, made for leisurely afternoons with a touch of elegance. The Tommy Bag, Reimagined : A collector's piece with a bespoke illustration inspired by St. Regis' signature rituals - an artful nod to the heritage of the iconic hotel.

"Our guests seek pieces that are both effortless and elegant, designed for every moment of their journey," said George Fleck, Senior Vice President and Global Brand Leader, St. Regis Hotels & Resorts . "Fashion has long been an essential element of travel, and this collaboration allows us to elevate the guest experience in a new way. With our guests at the heart of our vision, STAUD for St. Regis has created something truly unique, an exclusive collection that reflects the essence of resort living, complementing the art of travel and embodying both brands' distinctive approach to modern luxury."

STAUD for St. Regis will debut through exclusive retail activations at The St. Regis Punta Mita Resort and The St. Regis Bal Harbour Resort . Select pieces will be elegantly presented in-suite for guests to discover at their leisure, offering the opportunity to experience the collection firsthand, right from the privacy of their own wardrobe.

The collection will also be available online at staud and The St. Regis Boutique as well as at the STAUD Soho store for a week starting Wednesday, April 9, allowing travelers and fashion devotees alike to take home a piece of the collaboration wherever they are.

With St. Regis continuing its expansion into the most desirable leisure destinations and STAUD at the forefront of modern fashion, this collaboration is more than just accessories - it's an invitation to live exquisitely, with style.

Access the full gallery of high-resolution images here .

ABOUT ST. REGIS HOTELS & RESORTS

Combining timeless glamour with a vanguard spirit, St. Regis Hotels & Resorts is committed to delivering exquisite experiences at more than 60 luxury hotels and resorts in the best addresses around the world. Beginning with the debut of The St. Regis Hotel in New York by John Jacob Astor IV at the dawn of the twentieth century, the brand has remained committed to an uncompromising level of bespoke and anticipatory service for all of its guests, delivered flawlessly by the signature St. Regis Butler Service. For more information and new openings, visit stregis or follow Instagram and Facebook . St. Regis is proud to participate in Marriott Bonvoy®, the global travel program from Marriott International. The program offers members an extraordinary portfolio of global brands, exclusive experiences on Marriott Bonvoy Moments , and unparalleled benefits including complimentary nights and Elite status recognition. To enroll for free or for more information about the program, visit marriottbonvoy .

ABOUT STAUD

In 2015, Sarah 'Staud' Staudinger and George Augusto co-founded the LA-based lifestyle brand STAUD upon the idea that fashion shouldn't just empower women - it should be accessible, too. At the heart of STAUD is design. Crafted at the intersection of timeless classics and perfected novelty, STAUD offers a collection to the modern woman who appreciates both. With an emphasis on originality and joy through the lens of elevated discovery, each season is a detailed narrative speaking to our wardrobe aspirations. If fashion is a never-ending pursuit of style, then STAUD is what happens after you've found it.

SOURCE Marriott International, Inc.