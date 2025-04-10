ESSIE BECOMES OFFICIAL NAIL POLISH PARTNER OF 2024 WNBA CHAMPION NEW YORK LIBERTY, UNVEILING TEAM MASCOT ELLIE THE ELEPHANT's FIRST MANICURE

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The hardest-working mascot in the WNBA needs a polish that works just as hard. Known for her high-energy performances and unstoppable spirit, Ellie is the perfect match for gel by essie-the newly reformulated and rebranded long-wear polish designed to help you nail the grind. With an improved formula that resists chips and lasts up to 15 days*, gel by essie delivers salon-quality durability, ensuring Ellie's nails stay flawless through every dance and game-day moment.

"Women's sports are experiencing unprecedented growth, with the WNBA recognized as the fastest-growing brand last year**. As proud nail polish partner of the New York Liberty, essie is honored to champion this momentum and join the ever-growing fusion of beauty and athletics with this unique partnership," said Zoe Housman, Head of Marketing & Strategic Projects US at L'Oreal. "Ellie embodies the hustle, spirit, and resilience that define both the game and our brand, making her the ideal partner to showcase gel by essie. She represents nonstop energy and dedication-not unlike our consumers, who lead busy lives and need a polish that keeps up. This partnership highlights the durability and high-shine finish of our reformulated collection, while reinforcing our commitment to self-expression, on the court and beyond."

Ellie's new manicure comes just in time for the season tip-off, and she's putting gel by essie through its paces with every high-five, halftime performance, courtside and sartorial appearance. The reformulated polish is designed for the toughest schedules-whether on the court, in the stands, or grinding through everyday life. The upgraded formula features:



15 days of gel-like wear -proving strength and style can go hand in hand

Patent-pending Flex-E gel technology , designed to move with your nails for a durable, chip resistant finish

Triple Shine Complex , an enhanced top coat delivering an ultra-glossy, glass-like shine Easy two-step system -step 1: gel by essie polish, step 2: gel by essie top coat. No base coat, no UV light, and effortless removal like regular polish

"At the New York Liberty, we celebrate individuality, authenticity, confidence, and the power of self-expression both on and off the court-values that essie also embodies," said Shana Stephenson, Chief Brand Officer of the New York Liberty. "We're proud to welcome the brand as our nail polish partner and have Ellie serve as their first celebrity ambassador, showcasing her evolution from mascot to mainstream content creator, as we continue to ideate new and creative ways to engage with and energize our fan base."

"Between rehearsals, performances, and all my high-energy appearances, I've become one of the busiest, hard-working mascots in the game – and I've always dreamed of adding the perfect set of nails to my game day fits on and off the court. The challenge? Keeping them flawless through all the action," said Ellie the Elephant, New York Liberty mascot. "Thanks to gel by essie, my nails are stronger than an elephant's left stomp! Just like my game-day hustle - no chips, no quits, just high-shine that lasts."

To amplify the announcement, Ellie will be starring in a multi-channel campaign, which tipped off earlier this week with teaser content hinting at the partnership. The campaign will continue rolling out across Ellie's platforms , as well as the New York Liberty and essie digital channels, including a reveal alongside internet personality Tefi Pessoa .

With this partnership, essie continues to champion self-expression and confidence -on and off the court. Whether you're playing to win or nailing the daily grind, gel by essie is built to keep up.

*With reapplication of top coat on day 7.

**Source: Morning Consult, Fastest Growing Brands Report 2024.

