Oncolytics Biotech Inc

2025-04-10 10:14:41
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:41 AM EST - Oncolytics Biotech Inc : Announces discussion by field-leading key opinion leaders during a recent event hosted by H.C. Wainwright. Martine Piccart, M.D., Ph.D., an Honorary Professor of Oncology at the Université Libre de Bruxelles and Scientific Director of Oncology at the Institut Jules Bordet, in Brussels, Belgium, offered a detailed overview of the HR+/HER2- metastatic breast cancer landscape and emphasized the need for new treatment innovations, such as pelareorep, that work to activate the immune system to recognize and kill cancer. Oncolytics Biotech Inc shares T are trading unchanged at $0.74.

MENAFN10042025000212011056ID1109414509

