403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
LNJ Bhilwara Group Initiates 2Nd Phase Of Garnering Support For Global Vikas Trust's Rural Transformation Initiative In Rajasthan
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) 08th April 2025 Banswara/Jaipur, Rajasthan - Extending its support to a key rural transformation initiative, LNJ Bhilwara Group, a leading industrial conglomerate across business verticals including textiles, graphite electrodes, power generation, energy storage solutions, and advanced materials, launched the second phase of inspiring its workforce to contribute and support the Global Vikas Trust's successful project for farmers' welfare in Banswara, Rajasthan, today.
The event was graced by Shri. Ravi Jhunjhunwala, Chairman, LNJ Bhilwara Group, Shri. Mayank Gandhi, Founder of Global Vikas Trust and Shri. Rajeev Gupta, JMD, RSWM Ltd., along with other esteemed leaders of the organization.
Shri Ravi Jhunjhunwala has personally led the initiative at RSWM's Mordi and Lodha plants in Banswara, home to the LNJ Knits and LNJ Denim units at Mordi, and the Kapaas and Greige Yarn units at Lodha, inspiring a workforce of over 3000 people to contribute for the cause.
Speaking about the impact made under the initiative, Shri Ravi Jhunjhunwala, Chairman, LNJ Bhilwara Group, said, "We are immensely moved and motivated by the tremendous support that the workforce in Bhilwara has extended to the cause. Encouraged by their willingness to extend a helping hand, we have launched the second phase of the awareness drive in Banswara and look forward to strong, enthusiastic support here as well. Shri Mayank Gandhi's initiative to bring about rural transformation has touched the hearts of people who are coming forward to help GVT develop a lucrative and sustainable livelihood ecosystem by combining innovation with structured financial support."
In the first phase of the initiative organized at the RSWM Ltd.'s plants in Bhilwara, a contribution of INR 50 lakhs was raised by the workforce. During the occasion, Shri. Ravi Jhunjhunwala pledged to match the cumulative contribution raised by the employees from his personal equity.
Shri Mayank Gandhi's Global Vikas Trust led a transformation in over 4700 villages, across 27 districts in three states, by planting 5.6 crore fruit trees in the last 5 years to amplify farmers' income tenfold. To strengthen GVT's endeavors, Shri Ravi Jhunjhunwala is also working towards inspiring confidence and commitment from industrialists across Rajasthan to support the cause.
Elaborating upon this initiative, Shri Mayank Gandhi, Founder, Global Vikas Trust, said, "We are thankful to LNJ Bhilwara Group and Shri Ravi ji for continuously supporting us in our mission to transform the severely impacted farming community by helping them increase farmers' income through the implementation of effective agricultural solutions. Our motivation is to empower farmers to lead a life of dignity and self-sufficiency while redefining how farming is perceived in society."
LNJ Bhilwara is sensitizing the farming and rural community to the impactful work of Shri Mayank Gandhi, extending network support, ensuring that every farmer has access to the trees and training needed for success. LNJ Bhilwara Group will be facilitating holistic agricultural training and education to farmers at Global Vikas Trust's Farmer Training Center, GVT Krishikul, a world-class facility where farmers, CSR leaders, corporates, and government officials converge to learn and implement pioneering agricultural solutions. This center is drawing interest from all over India, with farmers from Karnataka, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, and beyond visiting to replicate and scale GVT's proven model.
With just ₹25 per plant, donors can directly contribute to this cause. A farmer earning Rs 37,000 per year earlier can now generate an income of around ₹4 lakh per annum within three years, with a one-time donation of just ₹30,000, securing his future and creating a life-changing impact through sustainable farming. Since 2016, the Global Vikas Trust has been working towards empowering small and marginal farmers by shifting them from low-income, high-risk crops to high-value fruit plantations, ensuring economic stability, sustainability, and long-term prosperity. With access to better crops and sustainable farming practices, average farmers' incomes have increased from ₹38,723 to ₹3,93,986 per acre per annum. Furthermore, over 400 crore litres of water storage capacity have been developed, ensuring resilience against droughts and water scarcity.
About LNJ Bhilwara Group
LNJ Bhilwara Group is one of the country's esteemed and diverse business conglomerates, with its roots dating back to 1960. The journey of the Group started then in a small Bhilwara city of Rajasthan, when the legendary, Mr. L. N. Jhunjhunwala, established a textile mill there, laying the foundation of what would in due course become one of India's leading textile companies – RSWM Limited. The sheer determination, conviction and vision of Mr. Jhunjhunwala has led that one textile mill to grow into 17 Companies with its 21 manufacturing units and 9 marketing offices spread across textile, power, graphite electrode, info technology sectors. The Group today stands proud as a multi-products and services conglomerate with an annual turnover of INR 10104 Cr. ($1.21 Billion). The Group's 8 Companies are IS/ISO Certified and 5 Companies are listed with stock exchanges in India.
About Global Vikas Trust
Global Vikas Trust (GVT) is a non-profit organization founded in 2016 by social activist Mayank Gandhi, dedicated to transforming rural India by enhancing environmental sustainability, increasing farmers' income, and promoting scalable, sustainable agriculture. GVT has undertaken various impactful initiatives to achieve these goals, starting with its first phase, GVT 1.0, which focuses on empowering farmers and combating climate change. The flagship project involved transitioning farmers from traditional crops to high-value fruit tree cultivation, providing subsidized saplings, training, and market linkages. This initiative reached over 26,100 farmer families across 4,700 villages in Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, and Gujarat, resulting in the planting of over 5.6 crore fruit trees on 39,000 acres. A Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) study found that farmers' annual income per acre increased tenfold. GVT's expansion into GVT 2.0 introduced the Krishikul training centre, a hub for modern agricultural practices, promoting sustainable, organic farming techniques. GVT 3.0 focuses on scaling impact with a five-point plan that includes technology, soil health, water conservation, and supply chain development. The current GVT 4.0 framework emphasizes policy reforms, strategic partnerships, and empowering communities for nationwide success. All of the phases are continuous and simultaneous functioning of the organisation towards the social cause.
The event was graced by Shri. Ravi Jhunjhunwala, Chairman, LNJ Bhilwara Group, Shri. Mayank Gandhi, Founder of Global Vikas Trust and Shri. Rajeev Gupta, JMD, RSWM Ltd., along with other esteemed leaders of the organization.
Shri Ravi Jhunjhunwala has personally led the initiative at RSWM's Mordi and Lodha plants in Banswara, home to the LNJ Knits and LNJ Denim units at Mordi, and the Kapaas and Greige Yarn units at Lodha, inspiring a workforce of over 3000 people to contribute for the cause.
Speaking about the impact made under the initiative, Shri Ravi Jhunjhunwala, Chairman, LNJ Bhilwara Group, said, "We are immensely moved and motivated by the tremendous support that the workforce in Bhilwara has extended to the cause. Encouraged by their willingness to extend a helping hand, we have launched the second phase of the awareness drive in Banswara and look forward to strong, enthusiastic support here as well. Shri Mayank Gandhi's initiative to bring about rural transformation has touched the hearts of people who are coming forward to help GVT develop a lucrative and sustainable livelihood ecosystem by combining innovation with structured financial support."
In the first phase of the initiative organized at the RSWM Ltd.'s plants in Bhilwara, a contribution of INR 50 lakhs was raised by the workforce. During the occasion, Shri. Ravi Jhunjhunwala pledged to match the cumulative contribution raised by the employees from his personal equity.
Shri Mayank Gandhi's Global Vikas Trust led a transformation in over 4700 villages, across 27 districts in three states, by planting 5.6 crore fruit trees in the last 5 years to amplify farmers' income tenfold. To strengthen GVT's endeavors, Shri Ravi Jhunjhunwala is also working towards inspiring confidence and commitment from industrialists across Rajasthan to support the cause.
Elaborating upon this initiative, Shri Mayank Gandhi, Founder, Global Vikas Trust, said, "We are thankful to LNJ Bhilwara Group and Shri Ravi ji for continuously supporting us in our mission to transform the severely impacted farming community by helping them increase farmers' income through the implementation of effective agricultural solutions. Our motivation is to empower farmers to lead a life of dignity and self-sufficiency while redefining how farming is perceived in society."
LNJ Bhilwara is sensitizing the farming and rural community to the impactful work of Shri Mayank Gandhi, extending network support, ensuring that every farmer has access to the trees and training needed for success. LNJ Bhilwara Group will be facilitating holistic agricultural training and education to farmers at Global Vikas Trust's Farmer Training Center, GVT Krishikul, a world-class facility where farmers, CSR leaders, corporates, and government officials converge to learn and implement pioneering agricultural solutions. This center is drawing interest from all over India, with farmers from Karnataka, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, and beyond visiting to replicate and scale GVT's proven model.
With just ₹25 per plant, donors can directly contribute to this cause. A farmer earning Rs 37,000 per year earlier can now generate an income of around ₹4 lakh per annum within three years, with a one-time donation of just ₹30,000, securing his future and creating a life-changing impact through sustainable farming. Since 2016, the Global Vikas Trust has been working towards empowering small and marginal farmers by shifting them from low-income, high-risk crops to high-value fruit plantations, ensuring economic stability, sustainability, and long-term prosperity. With access to better crops and sustainable farming practices, average farmers' incomes have increased from ₹38,723 to ₹3,93,986 per acre per annum. Furthermore, over 400 crore litres of water storage capacity have been developed, ensuring resilience against droughts and water scarcity.
About LNJ Bhilwara Group
LNJ Bhilwara Group is one of the country's esteemed and diverse business conglomerates, with its roots dating back to 1960. The journey of the Group started then in a small Bhilwara city of Rajasthan, when the legendary, Mr. L. N. Jhunjhunwala, established a textile mill there, laying the foundation of what would in due course become one of India's leading textile companies – RSWM Limited. The sheer determination, conviction and vision of Mr. Jhunjhunwala has led that one textile mill to grow into 17 Companies with its 21 manufacturing units and 9 marketing offices spread across textile, power, graphite electrode, info technology sectors. The Group today stands proud as a multi-products and services conglomerate with an annual turnover of INR 10104 Cr. ($1.21 Billion). The Group's 8 Companies are IS/ISO Certified and 5 Companies are listed with stock exchanges in India.
About Global Vikas Trust
Global Vikas Trust (GVT) is a non-profit organization founded in 2016 by social activist Mayank Gandhi, dedicated to transforming rural India by enhancing environmental sustainability, increasing farmers' income, and promoting scalable, sustainable agriculture. GVT has undertaken various impactful initiatives to achieve these goals, starting with its first phase, GVT 1.0, which focuses on empowering farmers and combating climate change. The flagship project involved transitioning farmers from traditional crops to high-value fruit tree cultivation, providing subsidized saplings, training, and market linkages. This initiative reached over 26,100 farmer families across 4,700 villages in Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, and Gujarat, resulting in the planting of over 5.6 crore fruit trees on 39,000 acres. A Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) study found that farmers' annual income per acre increased tenfold. GVT's expansion into GVT 2.0 introduced the Krishikul training centre, a hub for modern agricultural practices, promoting sustainable, organic farming techniques. GVT 3.0 focuses on scaling impact with a five-point plan that includes technology, soil health, water conservation, and supply chain development. The current GVT 4.0 framework emphasizes policy reforms, strategic partnerships, and empowering communities for nationwide success. All of the phases are continuous and simultaneous functioning of the organisation towards the social cause.
Company :-Adfactors PR
User :- Ayushi Gupta
Email :...
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment