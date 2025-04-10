North DFW's Premier Sports Complex Seeks Naming Partner For New $25M Expansion

Future 75,000 sq ft indoor sports & entertainment facility at The Athletic Club - The Colony

High Level Promotions (HLP) a Texas based sports & entertainment consulting company

The Athletic Club - The Colony was formerly named The Colony Five Star Complex

The Athletic Club - The Colony, Announces $25M Indoor Sports & Entertainment Facility & Partners with High Level Promotions to Secure Naming Rights Partner.

- Eric WoernerTHE COLONY, TX, UNITED STATES, April 10, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Athletic Club – is proud to announce the start of Phase II in The Colony, a soon-to-be-built 75,000 sq ft indoor facility and a strategic partnership with High Level Promotions (HLP) to lead and manage all sponsorship sales and naming rights opportunities for its growing campus including the naming rights for the overall campus and the new 75,000 sq ft indoor facility.A New Era of GrowthOptimally located next to The Colony High School, having a parking lot used as overflow for TopGolf, and just minutes from Grandscape, one of North Texas' premier entertainment districts, The Athletic Club (TAC) - The Colony is locationally set up for success. Then, when factoring in the over 400,000 annual visits in 2024, a significant increase in programming for 2025, and a brand new indoor multi-court sports and entertainment facility to be opened in 2026, the campus is primed for success.“We're building more than just facilities-we're building a place where families, athletes, and the community can thrive together. This next chapter, with the addition of our indoor complex, opens the door for a visionary brand to join us at the ground level and be part of something that will impact North Texas for generations to come,” said Eric Woerner, President & Co-Founder of The Athletic Club.To meet the growing demand of the region and further elevate its role in the community, TAC - The Colony is preparing for a transformative expansion: a state-of-the-art, 75,000 sq ft indoor multi-purpose facility, with construction cost estimated to be over $25 million. This addition will replace two existing multipurpose fields and enable year-round training, events, and dramatically increase community access.In line with this development, The Athletic Club – The Colony is actively seeking a campus naming rights partner, as well as a naming partner for the new indoor facility-creating two rare opportunities for brands to anchor themselves to a high-traffic, family-first community destination.“The Athletic Club is an outstanding facility with an incredible leadership team! I'm excited about the opportunities ahead to help it grow and further engage the community,” said Kylee Bruning, Head of Partnerships at The Athletic Club – The Colony & DFW Market Rep for High Level Promotions.Strategic Sponsorship by DesignThe collaboration of High Level Promotions (HLP) and The Athletic Club marks a significant step forward in TAC's mission to build deeper community connections and expand its programming and resources for youth and families across North Texas. With HLP's proven expertise in grassroots sponsorship development, the club is positioned to attract high-impact brand partners and unlock sustainable, long-term revenue growth.High Level Promotions is a dynamic startup focused on grassroots sponsorships and naming rights deals. Specializing in athletic complexes, smaller universities, and community-based sports organizations, HLP brings a tailored, results-driven approach to facilitate growth and brand alignment.Through this partnership, The Athletic Club and HLP are committed to enhancing the club's infrastructure, visibility, and long-term sustainability-making it a premier platform for mission-aligned brands looking to reach families and youth across North Texas.For more information, visit or . If interested in Naming Rights opportunities, contact Kylee Bruning at ... or 402-237-6481.

Colton Steer

High Level Promotions LLC

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.