Microban International Wins Silver Edison Award For Sustainable Antimicrobial Technology Asceratm
"We are honored to be recognized with the Edison Award for Ascera," said Michael Ruby, president of Microban International. "This recognition highlights our commitment to pioneering sustainable ingredient technologies that enhance product durability while addressing environmental concerns. Ascera is part of our ongoing efforts to introduce a new generation of nature-inspired chemistries."
The Edison Awards, named after Thomas Edison, celebrate the world's top innovations, highlighting excellence in concept, value, delivery and impact. By securing a silver win, Microban joins the ranks of honorable innovators recognized for their significant contributions to materials science, further reinforcing its leadership in the field.
For more information about Ascera and Microban's commitment to sustainable antimicrobial technology, visit .
About Microban International
Part of Barr Brands International, Microban International is home to the most trusted and well-known global brands in the antimicrobial, odor control and sanitization/disinfection markets: Microban® and Ultra-Fresh®. Our organization has experienced over 100 collective years of growth and has revolutionized the industry. As the global leader, our proactive systems keep products cleaner and control odors better by preventing problems before they start. Microban International drives innovation by combining science and creative solutions that enhance high-quality consumer, textile, industrial and medical products worldwide. Today, the Microban and Ultra-Fresh brands and our technologies are featured on thousands of products worldwide. The company is headquartered in North Carolina and operates in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific. For more information, please visit .
SOURCE Microban International
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment