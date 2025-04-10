New Infor Velocity Suite Accelerates Process Innovation With Generative AI

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Experience the full interactive Multichannel News Release here:

Infor Velocity Suite enables customers to realize greater business value as they:



Diagnose – With Infor Process Mining , customers can diagnose process insights within the Infor CloudSuite to drill down into operational processes, identify non-conforming variants that diverge from standard process models, and identify critical bottlenecks, providing insights on areas to improve.

Automate – With Infor Value+ solutions, customers can automate improvements found in the diagnose phase leveraging generative AI and robotic process automation (RPA) to remove manual tasks, deliver insights, and provide critical insights and actions to automate tasks more efficiently. Optimize – Customers can leverage the Infor Value+ Catalog of pre-built industry use cases that combine Infor generative AI and process automation to deliver value in just days or weeks.

"The Infor Velocity Suite delivers rapid time to value for our customers across finance, operations, inventory management, quality control, and more," said Kevin Samuelson, CEO of Infor, "Velocity Suite provides customers with a simple and seamless way to diagnose, automate, and optimize processes while leveraging the most advanced innovations targeting key value drivers for their business."

Included in the Infor Velocity Suite is access to Infor Value+, a catalog of industry-specific solutions that leverage technologies such as generative AI and RPA to deliver efficiency and value in weeks. These offerings are already delivering compelling outcomes for many Infor customers, such as saving thousands of hours of manual and repetitive tasks, 90%+ faster issue resolution time for customer support issues and millions of dollars of additional profit margins. Infor Value+ includes dozens of carefully curated solutions that address processes across finance, customer service, supplier management, and customer management. Infor Value+ solutions include:



Enterprise Automation , which removes existing manual tasks for operational efficiency.

Insights , which generates analytics and reporting to facilitate decision making. Advanced Workspaces , which consolidates essential information and actions tailored to the user's role, enabling more efficient completion of daily tasks.

"The digital world is fast paced, requiring businesses to make rapid accurate decisions to remain competitive," said Mickey North Rizza, IDC Group Vice-President, Enterprise Software. "AI-embedded enterprise applications and advanced technologies included in offerings like Infor Velocity Suite are helping organizations to improve their business processes and associated tasks, remove steps and clicks, improve productivity and enhance metrics."

"The faster we deliver our boats; the sooner families and friends can enjoy their time on the water," said Jennifer Terry, Information Systems Manager, Xpress Boats "Infor Process Mining provides us with the speed and precision necessary to optimize our business processes, enabling us to consistently meet this goal. By automatically identifying process issues, we can take corrective action more swiftly, improving on-time delivery and reducing expedited shipping costs by 50% and we're excited to see future benefits from the additional advanced technologies also included in Infor Velocity Suite."

To learn more about Infor Velocity Suite:



Read the blog

Watch the April release digital event

Learn more about Infor's product enhancements

Read the Infor path to AI adoption whitepaper Follow us on LinkedIn and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest news

About Infor

Infor is a global leader in business cloud software specialized by industry. We develop complete solutions for our focus industries. Infor's mission-critical enterprise applications and services are designed to deliver sustainable operational advantages with security and faster time to value. Over 60,000 organizations in more than 175 countries rely on Infor's 17,000 employees to help achieve their business goals. As a Koch company, our financial strength, ownership structure, and long-term view empower us to foster enduring, mutually beneficial relationships with our customers. Visit .

For more information:

Jen Sorenson, Infor

[email protected]

1 How Possible Happens, Infor, 2024

SOURCE Infor