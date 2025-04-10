CELEBRITY CRUISES' MUCH-LOVED SHIP CELEBRITY APEX® RETURNS TO SOUTHAMPTON FOR 2025 SUMMER SEASON FROM THE UK

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "Guests told us how much they loved the amazing itineraries we offered with our Celebrity Apex sailings last year, so we're excited to homeport this revolutionary ship in Southampton again this summer," said Laura Hodges Bethge, President of Celebrity Cruises. "I am excited to join Apex this May for the 2025 President's Cruise and spend time enjoying the incredible Norwegian Fjords itinerary alongside our guests."

Sailing out of Southampton from Sunday, April 13, guests can experience Celebrity Apex's elevated vacation experience direct from a UK port as the ship kicks off her European season with an 11-night sailing to the Canary Islands and Portugal. A serene and beautiful journey awaits through idyllic locations and much-loved destinations, including calls to Lisbon, Portugal where guests can steep themselves in the city's history and walk along elaborate, mosaic-tiled sidewalks and Gran Canaria in the Canary Islands, famed for its rugged coastline, sandy beaches and variety of natural wonders that have earned it the nickname "The Small Continent."

Celebrity Apex, the second ship in the game-changing Edge® Series, modernizes the way guests see the world, featuring an innovative outward-facing design and visionary spaces that stand apart from anything else at sea. Onboard, Celebrity Apex takes elevated cruising to a whole new level, with enhanced food and drink offerings, sought-after spa and wellness amenities, and high-energy entertainment that rival performances on land.

Departing on May 17, 2025, Celebrity's much anticipated annual President's Cruise offers an elevated vacation with a breathtaking week of extraordinary experiences, exciting surprises, and a chance for Captain's ClubSM members to get to know Celebrity Cruises' executive team. Among the activities guests will enjoy on the one-of-a-kind sailing are culinary events, hosted by Celebrity Cruises' chefs, including Celebrity's global culinary ambassador - renowned chef Daniel Boulud, exclusive entertainment performances and specially curated shore excursions hosted by Celebrity Cruises President, Laura Hodges Bethge.

Distinctive features set Celebrity Apex apart, showcasing contemporary design elements that are a favorite of Celebrity's Edge Series ships. Celebrated experiences include the cantilevered multi-purpose venue, the Magic Carpet®, which invites guests to eat, drink and soar over the sea while discovering the greatest views that Europe has to offer; The Retreat®, complete with a private restaurant, Luminae, lounge area and sundeck exclusive to its guests; dramatically expanded Infinite Veranda® staterooms; soothing escapes at the Rooftop Garden; and, magnificent two-story Edge Villas, each with their own private terrace and plunge pool.

With 29 restaurants, bars, and lounges to explore onboard, Celebrity Apex boasts unforgettable culinary experiences, where guests can try delicious, globally inspired menus. From Fine Cut Steakhouse to Raw on 5 and Eden, guests can discover a range of worldly culinary delights offering mouth-watering flavors in a truly elevated specialty dining experience.

Endless vibrant entertainment offerings can also be found onboard, including three exclusive stage shows in The Theatre. Relive the dramatic performances that have defined entertainment decade after decade with Rockumentary, experience an uplifting journey through the seasons of life and the moments that bring us all together with Tree of Life, and enjoy electrifying pop violin music, mesmerizing choreography and aerial acrobatics with Crystallize. The entertainment doesn't stop there as guests are drawn into an intimate cabaret show in The Club, along with a variety of themed experiences and activities throughout the ship.

For more information on Celebrity Apex offerings and destinations, and to book a vacation with Celebrity Cruises, please visit , contact a trusted travel advisor, or call Celebrity Cruises at 1-888-751-7804.

Editor's Note:

Media can stay current on all Celebrity Cruises news at

About Celebrity Cruises

Celebrity Cruises delivers an elevated premium vacation experience across their fleet of ships traveling to nearly 300 destinations across more than 70 countries spanning all seven continents. Uniquely offering the intimate feel and thoughtful service of small ships, with the variety and excitement of bigger ones – guests can explore the world or get away from it for a little while. With every detail elevated beyond expectations, guests will never want to vacation any other way. An industry pioneer for more than 35 years, each Celebrity vacation offers experiences you won't find anywhere else aboard ships which continue to shatter industry expectations with the highly anticipated Celebrity Xcel® arriving Fall 2025.

Celebrity Cruises is headquartered in Miami and is one of five cruise brands owned by Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE: RCL ). Visit for more information, and connect with us on Instagram , Facebook or LinkedIn .

SOURCE Celebrity Cruises