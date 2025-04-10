Low Code Application Development (LCAD) Platforms For Professional Developers On A Steady Growth Path: Projected To Grow Through 2030 At CAGR 14.14%

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Sustainable 14.14% CAGR Reflects Enduring Low Code Application Development (LCAD) Platforms Demand Across Sectors

Middleton, Massachusetts, April 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QKS Group , a premier market intelligence and advisory firm, has released its latest in-depth analysis of the global LCAD Platforms for Professional Developers Market , projecting a compound annual growth rate of 14.14% through 2030. The new reports - 'Market Share: Low Code Application Development (LCAD) , 2024, Worldwide & Regional Report' and 'Market Forecast: Low Code Application Development (LCAD) , 2025-2030, Worldwide & Regional Report ' - the market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 14.14% through 2030. This analysis equips businesses with the strategic intelligence needed to navigate the dynamic Low Code Application Development (LCAD) landscape and make informed decisions as the market continues to evolve.

The Next Growth Frontier in LCAD Platforms for Professional Developers

In today's fast-paced digital landscape, low-code application development platforms have emerged as vital enablers for organizations looking to accelerate innovation, reduce time-to-market, and modernize legacy systems. By simplifying the development process and empowering both professional and citizen developers, these platforms are transforming how enterprises across sectors such as finance, healthcare, retail, telecom, and manufacturing, build and deploy applications with speed and agility.

According to Abhishek Anant Garg , Analyst at QKS Group, “Low-code is no longer just about faster development cycles, it has become a strategic pillar for enhancing business adaptability, resilience, and long-term competitiveness. With the convergence of AI, cloud-native technologies, and intelligent automation, leading low-code vendors are redefining the software development lifecycle and helping enterprises unlock new levels of efficiency and scalability.”

Key Market Insights from QKS Group's Report



Global and Regional Market Analysis : A deep dive into worldwide and regional LCAD Platforms for Professional Developers adoption trends, competitive landscapes, and future growth projections.

Competitive Benchmarking : A comparative analysis of top LCAD Platforms for Professional Developers vendors, their market positioning, and strategic differentiators.

Industry Adoption Trends : Insights into which sectors are investing most heavily in LCAD Platforms for Professional Developers solutions and why. Technology Disruption & AI's Role : The fusion of AI, automation, and low-code platforms is reshaping the development landscape-enabling organizations to streamline workflows, empower non-technical teams, and accelerate digital initiatives with greater precision and control.

Market Leaders & Competitive Landscape

The report covers key industry players, including AgilePoint, Airtable, Appian, AuraQuantic, Creatio, GeneXus, HCLSoftware, Infor, Jitterbit, Kissflow, Mendix, Microsoft Corporation, Newgen, Oracle, OutSystems, Pegasystems, Retool, Salesforce, ServiceNow, Thinkwise, Unqork, WaveMaker, and Zoho.

Why This Matters for Low Code Application Development (LCAD) Vendors?

For CEOs, CFOs, and CSOs of low-code platform companies, these market shifts offer essential insights to uncover new growth opportunities, fine-tune go-to-market strategies and maintain a competitive edge. As digital transformation remains a top priority across industries, it is imperative that low-code solutions offer enterprise-level scalability, robust integration, strong governance frameworks, and intelligent features that deliver tangible ROI.

The comprehensive research package includes:



Most Comprehensive Market Forecast Analysis : A separate market forecast report for each of the regions, including North America, Asia Pacific, European Union, MEA, Latin America

Unmatched Competitive Analysis : A separate market share report for each of the regions, including North America, Asia Pacific, European Union, MEA, Latin America

QKS TrendsNXT on Low Code Application Development (LCAD) Platforms for Professional Developers market

QKS TAMSAM Insights report on the Low Code Application Development (LCAD) Platforms for Professional Developers market Exclusive Analyst Advisory Sessions for strategic decision making and validation

