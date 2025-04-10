Procentia Partners With Wintech To Modernize Pension Plan Software And Administration

Procentia and WinTech Partnership

Partnership offers comprehensive end-to-end benefit administration solutions to pension plans across the public and private sectors.

GREENWICH, CT, UNITED STATES, April 10, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Procentia Inc. and WinTech are proud to be the keynote sponsors at the 2025 Public Retirement Information Systems Management (PRISM) Annual Conference in Memphis, TN between 13-16 April. Together, they will be discussing the advantages of digital administration, transformation strategies, and the future of AI technologies for pension plans.Procentia and WinTech are leaders in pensions software and technology. The companies have built a partnership to provide comprehensive end-to-end benefit administration solutions to pension plans across the public and private sectors. Procentia's award-winning web-based administration platform, IntelliPen, is a scalable suite of customizable tools proven to significantly improve processes and case management and resolve resourcing bottlenecks. Powered by WinTech's ProAdmin calculation engine, the combined digital administration solution is designed for efficiency, automation, flexibility and security.Key Features:.Calculates and projects final pension benefits..Performs optional form conversions on an actuarial or plan basis..Provides projected age and service calculations..Processes, cleanses and validates exceptional volumes of data at speed..Automates workflows, document management, payroll, verification, accounting, reporting, payroll, and member communications..Self-serve online retirements and AI-powered biometric identification and verification.Jason Gopaul, Procentia's Company President for North America, says:“Much of the pensions sector lags behind other financial services regarding technology, so it needs an urgent change of mindset. Plans need to invest in digital administration solutions and innovate their processes to meet user and customer expectations for self-serve platforms. Legacy software and using off-system processes such as spreadsheets presents worrying security risks and data black holes. While cost is a major barrier for trustees, digital transformation can be iterative. By upgrading one administrative process at a time, like calculations and valuations, the investment will be self-evident, providing a strong business case for wider adoption in pensions technology.”Mark Tillman, General Manager of WinTech, says:“We are excited to introduce a comprehensive, modular, and scalable solution designed to help pension plan sponsors modernize their administration processes. It begins with WinTech's ProAdmin benefit calculation engine, which significantly reduces the time and cost of specifying pension plan rules- historically, a significant portion of the overall effort of onboarding an administration system. Then, by integrating ProAdmin's powerful calculation engine into Procentia's flexible IntelliPen platform, we offer a tailored solution where you only pay for what you need. Start small and scale as your requirements evolve, confident that you have a unified package to meet all your administration needs."-------------------------About Procentia:Procentia, part of the Brightwell Group, is an award-winning software and technology company specializing in the Pensions and Pension Risk Transfer market. Established in 2002, Procentia is renowned for its web-based pensions administration and management platform, IntelliPen.With offices in North America and the UK, Procentia supports some of the largest retirement plans and pension schemes across the private and public sectors including: BP, British Airways Pension Scheme, BTPS, Chicago Transit Authority, Legal & General, Retirement System City of Detroit, Rolls-Royce, Universities Superannuation Scheme.Website:About WinTech:Founded in 1987, WinTech is a leading provider of retirement plan software. Our mission is to help clients and make their lives easier, believing that success will naturally follow. Our vision is to set the worldwide standard in pension and valuation software, ensuring our clients achieve their goals with confidence and precision.With a dedicated team of pension professionals, WinTech's success stems from having credentialed actuaries as developers, a relentless focus on continual product improvement, and an unwavering commitment to service and support.Website:-------------------------Press Contacts:Allie TaylorGroup Head of Marketing & Communications+44 (0)7375 309910...

