Iran announces indirect format for upcoming US talks in Oman
(MENAFN) On Wednesday, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian announced that the forthcoming discussions with the United States in Oman will be conducted indirectly, adhering to the directives of Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.
Pezeshkian shared this information during a ceremony marking National Nuclear Technology Day, celebrated on April 9. He provided details about the upcoming talks between Iran's Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi and U.S. Special Envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff, which are set to address Tehran's nuclear program and are scheduled for Saturday in Oman, as noted on his office's website.
"The position of the Islamic Republic of Iran on major issues is the one repeatedly and explicitly stated by the country's Supreme Leader," Pezeshkian stated, noting, "Regarding other issues, dialogue will take place where interaction is possible."
He underscored Iran's willingness to engage in dialogue, but stressed that such interactions must be "indirect, respectful, and accompanied by clear assurances ... as we still lack trust in the other party."
Pezeshkian's comments follow a statement from U.S. President Donald Trump, who indicated during a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Washington on Monday that "direct talks" with Iran were anticipated.
In contrast, Iranian officials have dismissed this notion. Araghchi confirmed on Tuesday that the upcoming meeting in Oman will indeed be indirect and held at a senior level.
In related news, the U.S. Treasury Department announced new sanctions on Wednesday, targeting five entities, including the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran, along with one individual linked to Iran's nuclear activities.
In related news, the U.S. Treasury Department announced new sanctions on Wednesday, targeting five entities, including the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran, along with one individual linked to Iran's nuclear activities.
