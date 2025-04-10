Dubai's Off-Plan Property Sales Maintain Market Dominance Amid Fluctuations

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) Arabian Post Staff -Dubai

Off-plan property transactions in Dubai have exhibited a complex pattern of growth and decline, underscoring the dynamic nature of the emirate's real estate market. In January 2025, off-plan sales accounted for 69.1% of total home sales, reflecting a 37.9% year-on-year increase, despite a 13.5% month-on-month decline . This trend continued into February 2025, with off-plan transactions comprising a significant portion of the market, even as the total number of sales reached approximately 16,099, marking a 35% increase compared to the same period in 2024 .

In March 2025, off-plan property sales rose 19.3% year-on-year but declined 7.4% compared to February, according to a report by real estate agency ValuStrat. Despite the monthly dip, off-plan sales continued to dominate market activity, accounting for a substantial portion of total transactions.

The sustained interest in off-plan properties can be attributed to several factors. Competitive pricing and flexible payment plans have made these properties particularly appealing to investors and end-users alike. Additionally, limited supply in the secondary market has driven buyers toward off-plan options .

Developers have responded to this demand by accelerating project launches. In 2024, approximately 145,000 new off-plan units were introduced to the market, averaging 400 units daily . This surge in supply aims to meet the growing appetite for off-plan properties, particularly in emerging developments such as Palm Jebel Ali and The Oasis, which are attracting high-net-worth individuals seeking exclusivity and long-term capital appreciation .

The preference for off-plan properties is also evident in the types of units being transacted. Apartments have remained the preferred choice among buyers, accounting for 61% of all sales by volume in early 2024. Notably, 90% of off-plan sales during this period were apartments, highlighting their affordability, strong rental yields, and appeal to both end-users and investors .

However, the market has also experienced fluctuations. In August 2024, off-plan property prices saw a slight decline of 4.2% compared to the previous year, indicating a recalibration towards price equilibrium. Analysts suggest that this dip does not signify a weakening market but rather a healthy adjustment, as investors show a growing preference for ready-to-move-in properties .

The overall health of Dubai's real estate sector is further evidenced by significant capital gains. In January 2025, the ValuStrat Price Index recorded a 27% year-on-year surge, with villa values reaching 264.2 points and apartments at 165 points . This upward trajectory reflects the robust demand and investor confidence in the market.

Population growth has also played a role in shaping the real estate landscape. In 2024, Dubai's population increased by over 170,000 residents, the highest surge since 2018. This influx has intensified demand for housing, contributing to the rise in property prices and rental rates .

