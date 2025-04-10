403
Drive smart, live bold with limited-time offers on Changan EADO Plus Trend
(MENAFN- Prime Advertising LLC) Changan Oman is turning heads this season with an outstanding offer on the EADO Plus Trend, delivering exceptional value and peace of mind. As part of its extended Ramadan promotion, running until April 20th, 2025, this exclusive campaign promises a superior ownership experience.
Buyers of the EADO Plus Trend can enjoy a complimentary first-year vehicle registration for private use, with the option to pay the difference for commercial registration. Additionally, first-year insurance is provided free of charge, valid in both Oman and the UAE for privately registered vehicles. Buyers will also receive a generous free periodic maintenance package covering 3 years or 75,000 km. The offer includes 5% VAT within the vehicle price and a robust 6-year or 250,000 km warranty, reinforcing Changan’s commitment to value and reliability.
The EADO Plus is available at a monthly installment of OMR 106 for six years. With a 20% down payment, salaried individuals are eligible for financing options of up to six years, subject to bank approvals. These exclusive benefits elevate the appeal of the EADO Plus, making it a compelling choice for discerning drivers.
Built to deliver efficiency, comfort, and style, the EADO Plus Trend offers everything you need for everyday driving. With a 1.5L turbocharged engine delivering 170 hp and 260 Nm of torque, paired with a 7-speed DCT transmission, the Trend delivers a smooth and engaging drive. The exterior combines style and practicality with 17" alloy wheels, LED headlamps, power outer mirrors with turn indicators, an openable sunroof, and hidden mechanical door handles.
Inside, the cabin is crafted for comfort and convenience, featuring leather seats, rear AC vents, a multi-function steering wheel, automatic air conditioning, a 13.2" LCD screen, Bluetooth connectivity, USB ports, and rear parking sensors. Added comforts include a smart key with push start, remote engine start, rearview camera with guidelines, and cruise control. Safety is also a priority, with features like a Body Stability Control System, Hill-Start Assist Control, Anti-lock Braking System, Tyre Pressure Monitoring System, and Driver and Passenger airbags as well as front side airbags, ensuring peace of mind on every drive.
For drivers seeking a sportier and more luxurious experience, the EADO Plus Limited is the ultimate upgrade. This variant takes the Trend’s solid foundation and elevates it with sophisticated features and advanced technology. Exclusive additions like 18" dual-tone alloy wheels, a panoramic sunroof, 6 dynamic speakers, wireless charging and power seats with ventilation, enhance both style and comfort.
On the safety front, the Limited is equipped with a full suite of advanced safety technologies, including Intelligent Adaptive Cruise Control, Forward Collision Warning, Lane Keeping Assist, Blind Spot Detection and 540° panoramic camera, delivering enhanced safety and peace of mind
With an excellent fuel economy of 18.3 Km/L, both variants of the EADO Plus combine practicality with modern design. Designed to exceed expectations, they are a standout choice for families seeking innovation, elegance, and everyday performance.
