Misunderstood Whiskey Releases Orange Blossom Bourbon: The First Bourbon Release Since Inception
"We've spent the last two years perfecting this release because we believe flavored whiskey deserves a new perspective," said Chris Buglisi, Co-Founder & CFO of Misunderstood Brands. "Orange Blossom Bourbon embodies our mission to redefine the category - way less sugar, better quality, and a natural flavor profile that enhances rather than overpowers. It's an approachable bourbon for newcomers and really anyone who enjoys an Old Fashioned, especially in the warmer weather."
Misunderstood Orange Blossom Bourbon follows in the footsteps of the brand's signature Ginger Spiced Whiskey, which started as a kitchen recipe to welcome new drinkers into the whiskey category. The two products will be under the company's Botanical Series, which focuses on whiskeys inspired by nature's finest flavors.
"This marks a major milestone for Misunderstood as our first bourbon release, and we couldn't be prouder of the innovation and care behind every drop," said JD Recobs, Co-Founder and CEO of Misunderstood Brands. "We've always challenged what whiskey can be, and Orange Blossom Bourbon is the next evolution of that mission. It's more than a new release - it's a statement about where Misunderstood is headed and how we plan to keep pushing boundaries in the category. This bourbon embodies our company-wide commitment to approachability, transparency, and quality at Misunderstood. It's flavored whiskey done differently - with integrity, balance, and a bit of fun."
Orange Blossom Bourbon's perfect serve is on ice with a fresh orange peel, but for cocktail enthusiasts - this bourbon is a game changer:
Blossom Old Fashioned: only requires a dash or two of orange or cherry bitters
Golden Hour Tea: 1 part Orange Blossom Bourbon to 3 parts sweet tea and a squeeze of lemon
Blossom Spritz: 1 part Orange Blossom Bourbon, Aperol, and soda water; 2 parts prosecco
Availability and Pricing:
Misunderstood Orange Blossom Bourbon will retail at $29.99 for a 750ml bottle and $1.99 for a 50ml bottle. It will be available for sale nationally online (at shopmisunderstoodwhiskey) and at liquor stores in select markets including: FL, MA, NJ, NY, TX, CO, MN, SC, CA, and MI.
For more information, visit or follow @misunderstoodwhiskey on social media.
About Misunderstood Whiskey Co.
Misunderstood Whiskey Co. started as a kitchen recipe by two best friends who set out to create fun, easy-drinking whiskeys made with honest ingredients. Misunderstood Whiskey is the flagship product line under Misunderstood Brands, which also includes OATRAGEOUS Oat Milk Liqueur , the first dairy-free cream liqueur portfolio in the United States. Misunderstood Brands' mission is to bring boundary pushing spirits to the modern consumer driven by quality, approachability and transparency.
