Greatfence, Inc. Celebrates 20 Years Online With Launch Of New E-Commerce Website

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Founded in 2004 by Ronny Richker, GreatFence, Inc. has become a trusted source for residential, commercial, and industrial-grade aluminum fencing and gates in the United States. The newly launched website, released in December 2024, delivers faster load times, mobile-first navigation, expanded quoting tools, and a streamlined, secure checkout - making it easier than ever to design, customize, and order fencing online from any device.

"We're incredibly proud to hit the 20-year mark," said Ronny Richker, Founder and Owner of GreatFence, Inc. "This website reflects everything we've learned about serving customers and simplifying the buying experience for high-quality fencing."

Key features of the platform include:



Fast on-site search for product filtering

Simple navigation by fence grade (residential, commercial, industrial)

Made-to-order custom width support

DIY installation resources

Secure online ordering and financing options Live delivery lead times and updated tracking

All products are built to order, rust-free, and backed by a lifetime warranty. GreatFence, Inc. ships direct to homes and businesses anywhere in the USA.

Customers can explore the company's full product line, including aluminum fence panels, built for strength, style, and ease of installation.

About GreatFence, Inc.

Founded in 2004, GreatFence is a national e-commerce provider of 100% Made in the USA aluminum fencing and gates. All products are manufactured to order, rust-free, and built for easy DIY installation. Backed by a lifetime warranty, GreatFence, Inc. ships directly to homeowners and contractors across the United States.

Media Contact:

Ronny Richker

Founder & Owner

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 888-379-1312

Website:

