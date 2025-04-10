Janakrosh Yatra: BJP Slams Cong-Led K'taka Govt For 'Failing' Backward Classes

MENAFN - IANS) Udupi (Karnataka), April 10 (IANS) The Karnataka BJP's 'Janakrosh Yatra', organised against the Congress-led government over price rises and reservations for Muslims in tenders for public work, entered its fourth day on Thursday. The BJP tore into the Congress-led Siddaramaiah government for "failing" the backward classes who comprise more than 50 per cent of the total population in the state.

Speaking at a public gathering here, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Kota Srinivas Poojary said: "We have no objection if you give Rs 10,000 crore or even Rs 1 lakh crore to minorities. But what about the children from backward classes and Scheduled Castes who are now in a situation where they are crying out for hostel seats? What justice have you (addressing Siddaramaiah) done to these communities who constitute more than 50 per cent of the population?”

He also demanded an answer to whether the Congress was elected to power so that slogans like "Let Pakistan win" could be raised in the Vidhana Soudha. He said that the "nationalist" Congress members must respond to this.

Poojary further said: "The fall of CM Siddaramaiah's government is certain, and there should be no doubt about it."

"Just like blowing of wind and fluttering of curtains are inevitable, so is the fall of this government. He further emphasised that the people across Karnataka are expressing outrage against the current administration, and various public protests are taking place.

Karnataka unit BJP president B.Y. Vijayendra, addressing the gathering, said: "The Congress-led government has been reduced to a government of advertisements. It is not the government of the poor. Instead, it is burdening the poor with price hikes.

CM Siddaramaiah came to power in the name of backwards and oppressed classes. But, after coming to power, he has conveniently forgotten those people and going behind a minority community and pursuing the anti-Hindu policy, Vijayendra said.

"There are no elections around the corner for the BJP to organise the Janakrosh Yatra to gain any political advantage. The main objective is to oppose the Congress led government and create awareness among people against its anti-people policies," he underlined.

Former minister B. Sriramulu appealed to BJP leaders and workers to work hard to bring the party back to power in the future.

Speaking at a public meeting organised on Thursday in Udupi as part of the BJP's Janakrosha Yatra, he said due to rising prices, common people in the state are now struggling to survive.

"On one hand, the government remains silent, deaf, and mute. It sits like the blind, refusing to see the reality. This protest is being carried out to awaken the government and because people are facing real problems in their daily lives," he explained.

He strongly condemned the suspension of BJP MLAs who were forcefully removed from the Assembly by marshals during the Budget session.

He pointed out that Siddaramaiah's close associate, MLA and CM's Economic Advisor Basavaraj Rayareddy himself has stated that Karnataka has now reached the number one position in corruption in the entire country.

"Corruption is rising at an alarming level. There is a competition among Congress ministers over who can be more corrupt. This Congress government is looting all the wealth of the state. Ministers are busy collecting money and securing their positions,” he said.

The BJP leader further alleged that in the Valmiki Development Corporation and other similar institutions, funds are being emptied through corruption, and then government-appointed officers are used to give clean chits under the pretext of investigations.

Poojary praised Udupi district, calling it a place that has taught discipline and dedication to the entire state and to BJP workers.

Recalling the contributions of the late BJP leader V.S. Acharya, he said that whenever the topic of Udupi comes up, Acharya's memory resurfaces.

He concluded by urging everyone to work towards bringing the BJP back to power in 2028 under the leadership of B.Y. Vijayendra.