Opera Files Its 2024 Annual Report On Form 20-F

OSLO, Norway, April 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Opera Limited (NASDAQ: OPRA ), one of the world's major browser developers and a leading internet consumer brand, today announced that its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024, has been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC").

The annual report can be accessed on Opera's investor relations website at href="" rel="nofollow" oper or the SEC's website at . Opera will provide a hard copy of its annual report containing the audited consolidated financial statements, free of charge, to its shareholders and ADS holders upon requests directed to [email protected] or:

Opera Limited

Vitaminveien 4

0485 Oslo, Norway

Attn: Investor Relations

About Opera

Opera is a user-centric and innovative software company focused on enabling the best possible internet browsing experience across all devices. Hundreds of millions use the Opera web browsers for their unique and secure features on their mobile phones and desktop computers. Founded in 1995, and headquartered in Oslo, Norway, Opera is a public company listed on the Nasdaq stock exchange under the ticker symbol "OPRA". Download the Opera web browser and access other Opera products from opera . Learn more about Opera at href="" rel="nofollow" oper .

SOURCE Opera Limited

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED