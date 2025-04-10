Campaign Launched In South Waziristan With Slogan 'Every Child In School'

MENAFN - Tribal News Network)A large-scale enrollment campaign was launched across various areas of Lower South Waziristan today under the slogan“Every Child in School.” The initiative was organised by the Wana Welfare Association (WAWA) and saw enthusiastic participation from parents, teachers, religious leaders, tribal elders, social workers, and children.

Awareness rallies were held in Wana, Birmal, Shakai, Spin, Tanai, and surrounding areas, with the largest rally beginning in Wana Bazaar and concluding at Government High School Wana. Participants raised slogans such as“Every Boy, Every Girl - In School” and called for greater educational awareness.

During the rallies and awareness walks, the importance of education was strongly emphasised. Encouraged by the campaign, many parents announced on the spot that they would immediately enrol their children in school.

Speaking on the occasion, WAWA President Rehmatullah Wazir said that education is every child's fundamental right, and the association runs this campaign annually to promote awareness around education in the tribal districts.

Deputy Commissioner of Lower South Waziristan, Nasir Khan, also attended the rally, praised WAWA's efforts, and assured full cooperation from the district administration for the promotion of education.

Such an awareness campaign in a remote and tribal region like Lower South Waziristan highlights the local population's growing desire for progress and change - a goal that can only be achieved when every child is equipped with the power of education.