Curium Strengthens Its PET Manufacturing Capacity And Expands European Footprint With The Acquisition Of Nucleis

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The acquisition of Nucleis will:



Enhance Curium's PET manufacturing capacity and radiopharmaceutical distribution network of 32 PET sites in Western Europe

Improve reliability and accessibility of life-saving PET diagnostics for patients in Benelux and Germany Expand CDMO capabilities to support the development of innovative PET tracers in oncology, neurology, and cardiology



PARIS, April 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Curium, a world leader in nuclear medicine, announced today that it has completed the acquisition of Nucleis, a specialist in GMP manufacturing and distribution of PET radiopharmaceutical drugs.

Founded in 2017 as a spin-off from the University of Liège (Cyclotron Research Center, Belgium), Nucleis has established itself as a key player in PET imaging radiopharmaceuticals. Nucleis manufactures and distributes FDG in the Benelux region and offers CDMO services to third-party nuclear medicine players to produce innovative tracers.

The completion of this transaction marks an additional milestone in Curium's strategic growth in the PET segment, reinforcing its commitment to nuclear medicine innovation and ensuring greater accessibility to cutting-edge PET diagnostics for patients across Europe.

The acquisition will add manufacturing capacity to meet the growing demand for F-18 tracers and it will reinforce the reliability of Curium's supply chain, ensuring consistent delivery of critical radiopharmaceuticals to healthcare providers and patients across the Benelux region.

Through this acquisition, Curium will accelerate the development of life-changing diagnostics in oncology, neurology, and cardiology. The company will expand production of innovative radiotracers by adding Curium's proprietary tracers to Nucleis' portfolio, and strengthening partnerships with CDMO customers.

Benoit Woessmer, CEO of Curium EU, commented:

"We are thrilled to welcome Nucleis into the Curium family. This acquisition is an additional step in expanding our PET footprint and strengthening our capabilities in the European nuclear medicine market. By combining our resources with the Nucleis team, we will further enhance the availability of high-quality PET diagnostics for patients.”

Fabrice Giacomelli, Former CEO of Nucleis, added:

"Joining Curium marks an exciting new chapter for Nucleis. We will benefit from Curium's expertise and infrastructure to accelerate the development and delivery of next-generation PET tracers, benefiting patients and healthcare providers alike.”

About Curium

Curium is a world leader in nuclear medicine. We develop, manufacture, and distribute world-class radiopharmaceutical products to help patients around the globe. Our proven heritage combined with a pioneering approach are the hallmarks to deliver innovation, excellence, and unparalleled service.

With manufacturing facilities across Europe and the United States, Curium delivers SPECT, PET and therapeutic radiopharmaceutical solutions for life-threatening diseases to over 14 million patients annually. The name 'Curium' honors the legacy of pioneering radioactive materials researchers Marie and Pierre Curie, after whom the radioactive element curium was named and emphasizes our focus on nuclear medicine. To learn more, visit

A spin-off from the University of Liège

Nucleis is a spin-off from the University of Liège (Cyclotron Research Center - Belgium) created to outsource the GMP manufacturing and distribution of PET (Positron Emission Tomography) radiopharmaceutical drugs.

The company was created in June 2017 with the transfer of the business unit (team, pharmaceutical certifications, CMO (Contract Manufacturing Organization) contracts and dedicated manufacturing facilities) from CRC (Cyclotron Research Center) and benefits from over 15 years of experience.

For more information:

...