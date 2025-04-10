Gautam Adani Lauds Nurjahan Jamani For National Para TT Achievements

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, April 10 (IANS) Gautam Adani, chairman of the Adani Group, congratulated Nurjahan Jamani from Adani Airports for winning the gold medal at the UTT National Para Table Tennis Championships.

In a social media post on Thursday, Gautam Adani shared a photo with Noorjahan with the caption, "Just another incredible week at Adani!"

"Big congratulations to Noorjahan Jamani from Adani Airports! GOLD at the UTT National Para TT Championships, followed by another GOLD (Women's Singles – Class 6), SILVER (Mixed Doubles), and BRONZE (Women's Doubles) at the National Para TT 2024-25. An extraordinary medal haul that fills us with pride!" the caption read.

As per her LinkedIn profile, Nurjahan works as a junior officer in Adani Airports Holdings Ltd. She also shone at the Khelo India Para Games 2025, winning the silver medal in the Women's Class 6 event.

Nurjahan, who is associated with Ahmedabad Racquet Academy, also has an international bronze medal in mixed doubles at ITTF Egypt Para Open in 2023.

In the picture, Gautam Dani was also accompanied by an employee, Kay Mehta, who despite being wheelchair-bound, recently attempted the adventure sport bungee jumping in Rishikesh.

"Also with me is another fearless achiever, Kay Mehta, from our BizDev team - our very own Bungee Champion!" the further read.

The post concluded with a phrase, "Udaan unhi ko milti hai jo aasman chhoone ka jazbaa rakhte hain (Only those who have the passion to touch the sky are the ones who get to fly). Hum Karke Dikhate Hain!"

Notably, 'Hum Karke Dikhate Hain' is a media campaign launched by the Adani Group in May 2023.

Developed by Ogilvy India, the campaign is called 'Hum mushkilo ki nahi sunte, karke dikhate hai' (Undeterred by challenges, we deliver on our commitments).

Mehta, who works with the Green X Talks, one of Adani's most personally cherished initiatives, was lauded by the Adani Group Chairman for his willpower for indulging in the sport while in a wheelchair.

"Most people do it for the thrill. Kay Mehta, our own Adanian, did it to make a statement," Gautam Adani, shared in a post on social media platform X.

"From the heights of Rishikesh, strapped in his wheelchair, Kay took a leap that told the world: no odds, no fear, can stop willpower. Kay, you don't just inspire us - you redefine what it means to be an Adanian. Hum Karke Dikhate Hain #HKKDH," the Adani Group Chairman wrote in a social media post.