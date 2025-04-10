403
Ex-top Ukrainian general voices remarks on US ‘secret weapon’ against Russia
(MENAFN) Valery Zaluzhny, the former commander-in-chief of the Ukrainian army, referred to the US command center in Wiesbaden, Germany, as a "secret weapon" in the fight against Russia, though he minimized the level of direct US involvement in the conflict. His comments appeared to contrast with a March New York Times report suggesting a greater role for the US, beyond just providing weapons and intelligence, by actively planning Ukrainian military operations.
In a Facebook post on Tuesday, Zaluzhny explained that Western officers at the Wiesbaden center primarily focused on assessing Ukraine’s needs and supporting the logistics of arms supplies. The center's role evolved to help align Ukraine's operations with NATO standards, further bolstered by British support.
The New York Times report described the Wiesbaden facility as a place where American and Ukrainian officers collaborated on strategies against Russia, with US intelligence significantly influencing battle plans. The report drew attention to the close cooperation, with some NATO officials expressing surprise at the extent of involvement, particularly in the targeting process.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov responded to the report by referencing Russia’s long-standing claims about the US and UK’s roles in Ukraine’s militarization and the 2014 coup. The article also noted concerns regarding President Donald Trump's shift towards de-escalation and attempts to repair US-Russia relations.
