Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Ex-top Ukrainian general voices remarks on US ‘secret weapon’ against Russia

Ex-top Ukrainian general voices remarks on US ‘secret weapon’ against Russia


2025-04-10 03:18:11
(MENAFN) Valery Zaluzhny, the former commander-in-chief of the Ukrainian army, referred to the US command center in Wiesbaden, Germany, as a "secret weapon" in the fight against Russia, though he minimized the level of direct US involvement in the conflict. His comments appeared to contrast with a March New York Times report suggesting a greater role for the US, beyond just providing weapons and intelligence, by actively planning Ukrainian military operations.

In a Facebook post on Tuesday, Zaluzhny explained that Western officers at the Wiesbaden center primarily focused on assessing Ukraine’s needs and supporting the logistics of arms supplies. The center's role evolved to help align Ukraine's operations with NATO standards, further bolstered by British support.

The New York Times report described the Wiesbaden facility as a place where American and Ukrainian officers collaborated on strategies against Russia, with US intelligence significantly influencing battle plans. The report drew attention to the close cooperation, with some NATO officials expressing surprise at the extent of involvement, particularly in the targeting process.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov responded to the report by referencing Russia’s long-standing claims about the US and UK’s roles in Ukraine’s militarization and the 2014 coup. The article also noted concerns regarding President Donald Trump's shift towards de-escalation and attempts to repair US-Russia relations.

MENAFN10042025000045015687ID1109412463

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search