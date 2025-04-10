403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Supposed Trump murder tries to acquire rocket launcher from Ukraine
(MENAFN) Ryan Wesley Routh, a pro-Ukraine activist, allegedly tried to acquire an anti-tank grenade launcher and a Stinger anti-aircraft missile to assassinate Donald Trump during the 2024 presidential campaign, according to recently released court documents. Routh, a convicted felon, was arrested in September after being found with a rifle near Trump’s golf course in West Palm Beach, Florida. Court filings reveal that Routh had contacted a person he believed was a Ukrainian military source to request heavy weapons, including a Russian RPG and a Stinger missile.
Routh, who had previously tried to join the Ukrainian military in 2022 and later recruited former Afghan commandos to support Ukraine, reportedly communicated his intentions through an encrypted messaging app. In his messages, Routh expressed concern that Trump’s election would harm Ukraine and repeatedly urged his contact to send him the weapons, claiming that such items would go unnoticed in the chaos of war.
Although Routh never received the weapons, he now faces charges and is scheduled to stand trial in September 2025. If convicted, he could face a life sentence.
Routh, who had previously tried to join the Ukrainian military in 2022 and later recruited former Afghan commandos to support Ukraine, reportedly communicated his intentions through an encrypted messaging app. In his messages, Routh expressed concern that Trump’s election would harm Ukraine and repeatedly urged his contact to send him the weapons, claiming that such items would go unnoticed in the chaos of war.
Although Routh never received the weapons, he now faces charges and is scheduled to stand trial in September 2025. If convicted, he could face a life sentence.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment