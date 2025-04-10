Rajnath Singh To Attend Russia's Victory Day Parade On May 9 PM Modi's Visit Unlikely: Report

MENAFN - Live Mint) Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will likely represent India at Russia's Victory Day parade on May 9, marking the 80th anniversary of the victory over Germany in World War II.

Prime Minister Narendra Mod , who was invited by Russia, is unlikely to travel to Russia, according to news agency ANI.

Last year in December, Rajnath Singh visited Russia for the Commissioning Ceremony of INS Tushil in the country's Kaliningrad. Singh also paid tributes at 'The Tomb of the Unknown Soldier' in Moscow to honour the Soviet soldiers killed during the Second World War and interacted with members of the Indian community.

Moscow invites PM Modi

Earlier, Deputy Foreign Minister of Russia Andrey Rudenko was quoted by the state-run Tass news agency as saying that Moscow expects PM Modi at the May 9 parade. The invitation has already been sent, and the visit is being worked out, Rudenko said.

In New Delhi, Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said the Prime Minister was invited and "we will be announcing our participation in Victory Day celebrations at the appropriate time".

In July last, Prime Minister Modi visited Moscow to attend the 22nd Russia-India summit, his first trip to the country in nearly five years. He had visited the far eastern city of Vladivostok in 2019 to attend an economic conclave.

In October last, Modi visited the Russian city of Kazan for the BRICS summit. During his last visit, Modi invited Russian President Vladimir Putin to visit India.

Putin has already accepted Modi's invitation to visit India. He is expected to travel to India this year as part of the established framework for reciprocal annual engagements between the two nations' leaders. However, the dates of Putin's visit have not been revealed yet.

Russia has invited leaders of several friendly nations to attend this year's Victory Day parade. Former prime minister Manmohan Singh attended the Russian Victory Day parade in 2005. The parade marked the 60th anniversary of the defeat of Nazi Germany in 1945.

The Significance of May 9

In January 1945, the Soviet Army launched an offensive against Germany. The commanders-in-chief on May 9 signed the Act of Unconditional Surrender of Germany which ended the war.

In his congratulatory message to President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Modi on the occasion of India's 76th Republic Day in January, Putin said that Russian-Indian relations are based on "special and privileged strategic partnership".

Putin and Modi maintain regular contact, holding telephone conversations once every couple of months. The two leaders also hold in-person meetings, particularly on the sidelines of international events.

