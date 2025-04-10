Indonesia To Build 1,000 Houses For Journalists

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Xinhua

Jakarta: The Indonesian government plans to construct 1,000 houses for journalists, with the groundbreaking ceremony for the project expected next month, a minister said in a statement on Wednesday.

Minister of Housing and Settlement Maruarar Sirait announced that the first groundbreaking ceremony will take place on May 6, in collaboration with the

Ministry of Communication and Digital Affairs and Central Statistics Agency.

In the first phase, the government will distribute 100 house keys to eligible journalists, with support from the Indonesian Journalists Association.

"We recognize the challenges in setting recipient priorities, as demand will certainly exceed the number of available units. Therefore, we aim to ensure the selection process is objective and well-targeted," the minister said, adding that this marks the first time the government has launched such a program specifically for journalists.

Under the leadership of President Prabowo Subianto, Indonesia has set an ambitious target of building 15 million homes over the next five years.

The housing initiative was one of the key promises made by Prabowo and his running mate Gibran Rakabuming Raka during the 2024 presidential campaign.