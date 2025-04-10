Global Forex Funds Launches New One-Phase Prop Trading Challenge In The UK

Global Forex Funds (GFF) , a UK-based proprietary trading firm established in 2023, has announced the launch of its new Private Challenge, delivering a unique evaluation model designed for realistic, accessible funding, and setting a new standard among the best UK prop firms.

This new evaluation model introduces a single-phase proprietary trading challenge featuring a 15% maximum drawdown, an 8% profit target, and a minimum requirement of only one trading day. It also includes provisions such as a free retry and leverage of up to 1:100. These parameters are structured to simplify the assessment process and may reduce barriers for participation, positioning the model among the more accessible options within the proprietary trading landscape.

Global Forex Funds offers three ways for traders to access capital: the Economy Challenge for a more classic evaluation process, the Instant Funding option for those who want to trade funded accounts right away with no challenge, and the Private Challenge, which offers a rare mix of high drawdown, low-profit target, and trader-friendly rules. While Instant Funding provides the fastest route to a funded account, the Private Challenge strikes the right balance between risk, reward, and opportunity - making it a standout choice for traders who want fair conditions and room to perform.

In an industry where one-phase challenges typically come with tight rules and little room for error, GFF is making a bold move. The 15% drawdown alone places the Private Challenge in rare company, especially when paired with only an 8% profit target and full trader-friendly conditions.

With bi-weekly withdrawals, no weekend restrictions, and access to up to $400,000 in simulated capital, GFF continues to grow its reputation as one of the most transparent and fair forex funding firms in the UK.

As more traders seek the best UK prop firm, the focus is shifting from bold claims to real trading conditions. Global Forex Funds sets itself apart by offering a model aligned with practical trader needs:



Trader-friendly rules with higher drawdowns, lower targets, and free retry options

One-phase evaluations that are fast, fair, and simple to complete

High leverage up to 1:100

Generous profit splits, up to 90%

Access to Platform 5, a high-performance trading platform A strong affiliate program with long cookie windows and detailed tracking

Whether aiming to trade funded capital directly or earn it through a structured challenge, Global Forex Funds offers a straightforward approach designed to support trader growth and payouts.

About Global Forex Funds

is a proprietary trading firm based in the United Kingdom. Founded in 2023, GFF offers instant funding and evaluation challenges for forex traders globally. With a mission to provide fair, flexible, and transparent trading opportunities, GFF is committed to helping traders succeed through realistic models, competitive payouts, and innovative tools.