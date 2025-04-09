XRP Price Surges 13% Following Trump's Tariff Delay And XXRP ETF Introduction

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) XRP Sees 13% Price Surge Following Trump 's 90-Day Tariff Delay and New XRP ETF Introduction

The XRP cryptocurrency experienced a significant 13% increase in value after President Trump announced a 90-day delay on imposing tariffs on certain goods. Additionally, excitement surrounding the launch of a new XRP exchange-traded fund (ETF) contributed to the positive momentum in XRP 's price.

President Trump 's decision to postpone tariffs on Chinese imports provided relief to the markets, leading to a surge in various financial assets, including cryptocurrencies like XRP . Investors welcomed the news, causing a bullish trend in the crypto market and boosting XRP 's price.

Furthermore, the anticipation of a new XRP ETF being introduced to the market added to the overall optimism surrounding XRP . The ETF is expected to provide more opportunities for investors to access XRP in a regulated and traditional investment vehicle, potentially attracting more institutional interest to the cryptocurrency.

Overall, these developments have positively impacted XRP 's price, attracting both retail and institutional investors to the cryptocurrency market. As the market continues to react to external factors like trade tensions and emerging investment products, XRP 's price movements are likely to reflect these ongoing developments.

Crypto Investing Risk Warning

Crypto assets are highly volatile. Your capital is at risk.

Don't invest unless you're prepared to lose all the money you invest.

This is a high-risk investment, and you should not expect to be protected if something goes wrong.