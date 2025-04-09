Delavie Sciences Unveils New Ingredient Hydrolytic Enzyme Complex: A Breakthrough In Skincare Science

MENAFN - PR Newswire) With over a decade of research behind it Delavie Sciences derived HEC from a novel extremophile-a resilient organism that thrives in conditions exceeding 130°F (55°C). This unique origin provides HEC with rare enzymatic properties ideal for effective yet gentle skin cleansing and renewal.

"This ingredient represents a new era of functionality in skincare," says Dr. Kyle Landry, Delavie Sciences president and co-founder. "It delivers incredible tactile results making it one of the most exciting ingredients we've developed."

HEC has been clinically proven to:



Remove 77% of facial sebum immediately after application

Reduce skin scaliness by 46% in a single use

Improve skin elasticity by up to 39% and firmness by 12% Boost Type I collagen by 37% and skin cell viability by 26%

HEC also demonstrated in vitro efficacy comparable to that of sodium dodecyl sulfate (SDS), a common detergent used in a variety of consumer product goods. In addition, it is microbiome-friendly certified, working in harmony with the skin to preserve its natural balance and promote overall skin health.

This breakthrough ingredient will be the foundation of Delavie's next-generation products, designed to target oil, debris, and buildup while supporting hydration, barrier repair, and skin microbiome health. Suitable for oily, acne-prone, or combination skin types, these future products will provide a balanced, clarified canvas for any skincare regimen.

From space-exposed organisms to those thriving deep beneath the Earth's surface, Delavie Sciences continues to push the boundaries of what's possible in skincare. By harnessing rare biological adaptations and transforming them into patented, performance-driven formulations, the brand remains committed to delivering products that support the skin on a cellular level-for long-term health and vitality.

The first products featuring HEC are set to launch in Summer 2025. For more information, visit or contact [email protected]

SOURCE Delavie Sciences