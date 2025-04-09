SITKA Announces Additions And Territory Realignment To Optimize Sales Team

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Strategic changes will better align the sales force with existing and future business priorities

BOZEMAN, MT, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- SITKA Gear , the leader in high-performance hunting and outdoor apparel, announces strategic changes to its sales representative coverage to align sales expertise with the business's immediate and forthcoming priorities. These changes will increase market presence, enhance service to SITKA's retail customer base, and deliver premium consumer experiences in partnership with SITKA retailers.As part of the prioritization of continual efforts to grow with and invest in key retail partners in strategic markets, SITKA is adding three new sales representatives in key regions to bolster its already high-performing sales team, while also expanding and realigning sales territories to ensure balanced coverage of key accounts and maximize market potential.“We are committed to strengthening SITKA's presence in wholesale channels through strategic investments and, as always, by prioritizing the hiring of the best people,” said SITKA Business Leader Theresa Spangler.“Doing these things enables SITKA to better support its retail partners, deliver innovative product stories in existing and future market segments while best equipping the brand to achieve its ambitious growth objectives.”Additions to SITKA's sales representative team include:●George Cook, a sales representative operating in the Pacific Northwest, joins SITKA with more than 35 years of successful sales experience in both the fishing and hunting categories.● John Sherman of Sherman & Associates Inc. will represent SITKA in Utah, California, Nevada and Arizona, and brings more than a quarter century of experience representing many of the biggest apparel and equipment brands in the fishing industry, including Simms, Fishpond, and Redington.●Justin Sterner of Outdoors East will represent SITKA in the Mid-Atlantic and New England regions, delivering premium sales and support to retailers in the hunting, fishing and outdoor markets. Sterner has 25 years of experience representing ultra-premium brands in the fishing space and adjacent categories, including Simms, RL Winston, and Scientific Anglers.“We are excited to welcome these talented individuals to SITKA's sales team and get started capitalizing, as a brand, on their experiences and connections at numerous levels in this industry,” said SITKA Wholesale Sales Leader Tim Dennis.“Their expertise, professionalism and enthusiasm will be invaluable as SITKA continues to deliver exceptional service and product innovations for our retail partners.”In addition to adding three successful industry veterans to its sales team, SITKA also announces the sales-territory expansion for a longtime member of its sales team. Jeff Watt, a 35-year veteran of sales in the hunting and fishing industries who joined SITKA in 2011, will now be responsible for Indiana, Michigan, Minnesota, North Dakota, South Dakota and Wisconsin in addition to his existing territory, which includes Arkansas, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri and Nebraska.“Jeff has consistently demonstrated exceptional sales performance and a deep commitment to SITKA's retail partners and the SITKA brand,” Dennis said.“This territory expansion will enable Jeff to identify and capitalize on growth opportunities in these states and key markets, driving sales growth and expanding SITKA's market presence.”

Kalvyn Ferronato

Gunpowder, Inc.

+1 805-256-4161

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.