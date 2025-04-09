Saudi Energy Minister Announces New Gas, Oil Discoveries

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Riyadh: Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman bin Abdulaziz announced Wednesday the discovery of natural gas fields and other resources in the Eastern Province and the Rub' Al Khali.

The Saudi Energy Minister highlighted that Aramco has made 14 new discoveries of Arab light crude oil and natural gas reservoirs in the Eastern Province and the Rub' Al Khali, comprising six oil fields, two oil reservoirs, two gas fields, and four natural gas reservoirs.

He underscored that these discoveries constitute an incredible adjunct that further cements Saudi Arabia's stature on the global energy stage and confirm its possession of richly endowed hydrocarbon reservoirs, ushering in new prospects for economic development and reinforcing its capacity to meet both domestic and international energy demand with efficiency and sustainability for decades to come.