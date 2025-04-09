MENAFN - JCN NewsWire) Mitsubishi Corporation to Participate in Demonstration Project for New Hydrogen-Based Ironmaking

TOKYO, Apr 9, 2025 - (JCN Newswire) - Mitsubishi Corporation ("MC") has agreed to participate in a demonstration project ("the Project") for the development of a hydrogen-based fluidized bed fine ore reduction process ("HYFOR") and electric smelting furnace (“Smelter”) as a strategic partner of Primetals Technologies ("Primetals") (Headquarters: UK, steel machinery company), along with Rio Tinto (Headquarters: UK/Australia, mining company) and voestalpine (Headquarters: Austria, steel company).

This project entails constructing and operating an industrial-scale prototype plant for a new hydrogen-based ironmaking process at the voestalpine steelworks in Linz, Austria. Operations are scheduled to begin in mid-2027. The new ironmaking process has a projected capacity of 3 tons per hour and will produce hot metal and hot briquetted iron using the HYFOR and Smelter technologies developed by Primetals. Rio Tinto will supply 70 percent of the iron ore for the Project.

HYFOR is the world's first direct reduction technology for iron ore fines that does not require any agglomeration steps and enables the use of a wide variety of iron ores as feedstock. Since 2021, Primetals has operated a pilot plant and has run numerous successful test campaigns. By using hydrogen derived from renewable energy, it can also significantly reduce CO2 emissions compared to existing ironmaking processes. Powered by renewable energy, the Smelter is used for melting and final reduction of direct reduced iron (“DRI”) to produce hot metal for the steelmaking plant. Funding for the investment and operation of this prototype plant has been provided by the Austrian federal government and the European Union.

DRI has low CO2 emissions in the ironmaking process and the demand for DRI is expected to increase in the medium to long term. Once HYFOR and Smelter technologies are demonstrated through the Project, they will play an important role in decarbonizing the steel industry. Through the promotion of this project, MC will continue to contribute to the realization of a decarbonized society.

About voestalpine

voestalpine is a globally leading steel and technology group with a unique combination of materials and processing expertise. voestalpine, which operates globally, has around 500 Group companies and locations in more than 50 countries on all five continents. The voestalpine Group has been listed on the Vienna Stock Exchange since 1995. With its premium products and system solutions, voestalpine is a leading partner to the automotive and consumer goods industries, as well as to the aerospace and energy industries. The company is also the global market leader in railway systems, tool steel, and special sections. voestalpine is committed to the global climate goals and has a clear plan for transforming steel production with its greentec steel program. In the business year 2023/24, the Group generated revenue of EUR 16.7 billion, with an operating result (EBITDA) of EUR 1.7 billion; it has around 51,600 employees worldwide.

About Rio Tinto

Rio Tinto operates in 35 countries where our 60,000 employees are working to find better ways to provide the materials the world needs. Our portfolio includes iron ore, copper, aluminium and a range of other minerals and materials needed for people, communities and nations to grow and prosper, and for the world to cut greenhouse gas emissions to net zero. We have more than 150 years of mining and processing experience guiding our work. We have put climate change at the heart of our strategy, combining investments in commodities that enable the energy transition with actions to decarbonise our operations and value chains.

About Primetals Technologies

Primetals Technologies, Limited, headquartered in London, United Kingdom, is a pioneer and world leader in the fields of engineering, plant building, and the provision of lifecycle services for the metals industry. The company offers a complete technology, product, and services portfolio that includes integrated electrics and automation, digitalization, and environmental solutions. This covers every step of the iron and steel production chain-from the raw materials to the finished product-and includes the latest rolling solutions for the nonferrous metals sector. Primetals Technologies is a Group Company of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, with around 7,000 employees worldwide.

About Mitsubishi Corporation

Mitsubishi Corporation is a global integrated business enterprise that develops and operates business together with its offices and subsidiaries worldwide. MC has 8 Business Groups that operate across virtually every industry: Environmental Energy, Material Solution, Mineral Resources, Urban Development and Infrastructure, Mobility, Food Industry, Smart-Life Creation, and Power Solution.

