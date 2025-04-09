BMI Imaging Highlights Innovative Land Record Solution At Regional Survey Conference 2025

BMI team returns to connect with surveying professionals and highlight solutions for digitizing and accessing historic land records.

SUNNYVALE, Calif., April 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BMI Imaging Systems, Inc., a leader in digital scanning and secure hosting services, is excited to announce its participation in the 2025 Regional Survey Conference in Reno, NV. This year's event will bring together land surveying professionals from across the region to explore the latest innovations in surveying technology, with a focus on improving workflow and enhancing access to critical data.

BMI has long been a trusted partner to surveying professionals, offering a comprehensive digital archive of historic land records across California, Arizona, and Nevada. BMI's land records database enables professionals to easily access and utilize these vital records, reducing research time and improving overall efficiency in property research and land surveying.

The Regional Survey Conference provides an excellent opportunity for BMI to showcase its offerings, including the latest advancements in its digital scanning services and secure hosting solutions.

Mike Aufranc, a BMI Vice President and Account Executive, shared his enthusiasm: "Participating in the survey conferences is a fantastic way to meet the folks using our services and ensure we're providing the value. We can connect directly with the professionals and make sure that we're making what they do more productive using our services."

About BMI

Established in 1958 as Bay Microfilm Incorporated, BMI Imaging Systems embarked on a mission to assist County Recorders with archiving land records on microfilm. By the 1960s, our reach extended to California's premier universities, preserving their invaluable books and manuscripts. Additionally, our Library Microfilms Division formed strategic partnerships with over 200 newspapers, ensuring California's rich local history remained accessible for future generations.

Thanks to our unwavering commitment to precision and customer satisfaction, the subsequent two decades saw a surge in our clientele from government, education, and commercial sectors.

As the '90s rolled in, the shift to digital was unmistakable. Staying ahead of the curve, BMI embraced this evolution, assisting clients in transitioning to electronic document management. We expanded our services to include digitization and began equipping clients with on-site document management software solutions.

Today, we proudly operate two advanced imaging facilities, backed by a dedicated team of over 60 professionals. At the heart of BMI is our passion for quality, innovation, and security. We specialize in crafting tailor-made solutions for our diverse client base. Beyond top-tier document imaging and indexing, we offer a range of cloud hosting services, including public, private, and CJIS-compliant platforms. Our in-house software team, alongside project management and IT specialists, ensures we remain at the forefront of technology and customer service.

Contact



Website:

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE BMI Imaging Systems, Inc.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED