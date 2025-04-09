FILMCARD USA Announces Digital License Deal With Marvel Comics To Produce GIT Collections: Complete Digital Comic Book Collections

MENAFN - Send2Press Newswire) RED BANK, N.J., April 9, 2025 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) - FILMCARD USA is thrilled to announce a groundbreaking digital licensing agreement with Marvel Comics to produce an all-new digitally remastered series of Complete Digital Comic Book Collections of the legendary publisher's most iconic heroes, beginning with, the successor to GIT's bestselling Marvel Comics digital series (2003 – 2007).







This initiative preserves and delivers timeless comic book classics in a modern, accessible format. Each collection will feature an impressive archive of 700 to more than 1,000 issues per title, including super hero stars of Marvel Comics. These collections are digitally re-mastered with stunning color quality and sharpness.

The first release, The Amazing Spider-Man – Complete Digital Comic Book Collection: Platinum Edition , will debut on May 16, 2025, featuring 1,074 meticulously restored digital issues, including annuals, specials, king-size and certain crossover issues for a better customer reading experience. With an MSRP of $79.99 , this comprehensive collection costs just $0.08 per issue , making it an exceptional value for comic enthusiasts and collectors alike.

The 2025 release schedule will include collections of Marvel's most iconic titles in addition to The Amazing Spider-Man, including Captain America, The Fantastic Four, The X-Men, and The Incredible Hulk.

With FILMCARD USA's innovative format, users can begin to build their own digital comic book collections, ensuring a lifetime of enjoyment for fans of every generation. Each collection is contained on a four-in-one DRM-encrypted USB drive compatible with USB port, micro USB port, Lightning port, and C-USB port.

“We are excited to bring back the magic of complete comic book collections with this new digital license deal,” said FILMCARD USA president Ray Pelosi.“Our goal is to make these iconic stories accessible to fans and preserving their vibrant history for years to come.”

Don't miss a chance to own a piece of comic book history! Pre-orders for The Amazing Spider-Man – Complete Digital Comic Book Collection: Platinum Edition are now available by going to: .

About FILMCARD USA

FILMCARD USA is a US-based technology company specializing in consumer optical film systems and digital publishing applications. We also license iconic brand digital published content for developing tangible collectible products for mass retail and direct to consumer sales. Learn more: .

About MARVEL

Marvel is one of the world's most prominent entertainment brands, built on an unparalleled library of iconic characters and stories that have shaped pop culture for 85 years. The Marvel brand spans entertainment, including film, television, publishing, licensing, games, live events, digital media, and more. For more information, visit .

© 2025 MARVEL

