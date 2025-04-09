Homeland Group Performs Bhumi Pujan For Homeland Global Park, Plans To Deliver A 5 Million Sq. Ft. Mixed-Use Development In Mohali In 15 Acres
Mrinaal Mittal (Left), Abhay Jindal (Right)
Building on the success of CP67, this mixed-use development spans across approx 15 acres of prime land, featuring an uber premium mall, a high-end mall with India's largest indoor arena for live performances and entertainment events, luxurious serviced apartments, high-end retail and boutique offices with large IT floor plates with a built up area of approx 5 million sq. ft.
“Chandigarh is an emerging hub, and many Corporates want to set up offices here, but there is a lack of grade A spaces. After successfully running CP67 and looking at the encouraging numbers, our latest acquisition is in line with the growth of the region as a Corporate and Luxury retail destination,” said Mr Umang Jindal, CEO of Homeland Group .
