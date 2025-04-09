Inventhelp Inventor Develops New Security Product For Commercial Trailers (MBQ-653)

PITTSBURGH, April 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a security product that would obstruct a trailer's tow ring to prevent the trailer and expensive equipment from being stolen," said an inventor, from Richland, Pa., "so I invented the MILLER LOCK. My design prevents a thief from simply cutting off the lock and connecting the rear pintle hitch of a truck to the parked trailer then driving off."

The patent-pending invention provides an effective way to protect a parked commercial trailer against theft. In doing so, it increases security through its open see through design to protect padlock from cutting tools. It also helps avoid the frustration, delays, and financial losses often associated with trailer theft. As a result, it provides added peace of mind. The invention features a durable and weatherproof design that is easy to use so it is ideal for farmers, excavation companies, loggers, truckers, paving companies, tradesmen, and contractors.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-MBQ-653, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

