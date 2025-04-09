Sodium Channel Blockers Clinical Trial Pipeline Accelerates As 20+ Pharma Companies Rigorously Developing Drugs For Market Entry | Delveinsight
|Drugs
|Company
|Phase
|Indication
|RoA
|Cenobamate
|SK Biopharmaceuticals
|III
|Tonic-clonic epilepsy
|Oral
|VX-548
|Vertex Pharmaceuticals
|III
|Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathic Pain
|Oral
|Vormatrigine
|Praxis Precision Medicines
|II/III
|Focal onset seizures
|Oral
|Halneuron
|Dogwood therapeutics
|II
|Chemotherapy Induced Neuropathic Pain
|Subcutaneous
|LTG-001
|Latigo Biotherapeutics
|II
|Postoperative pain
|Oral
|NBI-921355
|Neurocrine Biosciences
|I
|Epilepsy
|Unspecified route
Sodium Channel Blockers Therapeutics Assessment
The sodium channel blockers pipeline report proffers an integral view of the emerging sodium channel blockers segmented by stage, product type, molecule type, and route of administration.
Scope of the Sodium Channel Blockers Pipeline Report
- Coverage : Global Therapeutic Assessment By Product Type: Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination Therapeutic Assessment By Clinical Stages: Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III Therapeutics Assessment By Route of Administration: Infusion, Intradermal, Intramuscular, Intranasal, Intravaginal, Oral, Parenteral, Subcutaneous, Topical Therapeutics Assessment By Molecule Type : Vaccines, Monoclonal antibody, Peptides, Polymer, Small molecule Key Sodium Channel Blockers Companies : SK Biopharmaceuticals, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Praxis Precision Medicines, Dogwood Therapeutics, Latigo Biotherapeutics, Neurocrine Biosciences, Channel Therapeutics, Newron Pharmaceuticals, RaQualia Pharma, Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical, Xenon Pharma, and others Key Sodium Channel Blockers Pipeline Therapies : Cenobamate, VX-548, Vormatrigine, Halneuron, LTG-001, NBI-921355, CC 8464, Evenamide, RQ-00350215, Research Programme: Pain, and others
Table of Contents
|1.
|Sodium Channel Blockers Pipeline Report Introduction
|2.
|Sodium Channel Blockers Pipeline Report Executive Summary
|3.
|Sodium Channel Blockers Pipeline: Overview
|4.
|Analytical Perspective In-depth Commercial Assessment
|5.
|Sodium Channel Blockers Clinical Trial Therapeutics
|6.
|Sodium Channel Blockers Pipeline: Late-Stage Products (Pre-registration)
|7.
|Sodium Channel Blockers Pipeline: Late-Stage Products (Phase III)
|8.
|Sodium Channel Blockers Pipeline: Mid-Stage Products (Phase II)
|9.
|Sodium Channel Blockers Pipeline: Early-Stage Products (Phase I)
|10.
|Sodium Channel Blockers Pipeline Therapeutics Assessment
|11.
|Inactive Products in the Sodium Channel Blockers Pipeline
|12.
|Company-University Collaborations (Licensing/Partnering) Analysis
|13.
|Key Companies
|14.
|Key Products in the Sodium Channel Blockers Pipeline
|15.
|Unmet Needs
|16.
|Market Drivers and Barriers
|17.
|Future Perspectives and Conclusion
|18.
|Analyst Views
|19.
|Appendix
