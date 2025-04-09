Squarepet Unveils First-Of-Its-Kind VFS Soft-Baked Treats For Dogs

New Veterinary-Formulated Functional Treats Include Unique Hydrolyzed Protein and Low-Fat Options for Independent Pet Retailers

AUSTIN, TX 78717, TX, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- SquarePet Nutrition, a leader in premium pet nutrition, is proud to introduce its latest innovation: VFS Treats , a new line of soft-baked veterinarian-formulated functional snacks for dogs . Launched with two groundbreaking varieties-VFS Skin & Digestive and VFS Low Fat-these treats are the first of their kind available without a prescription. Never before have independent pet stores had direct access to a hydrolyzed meat treat or a controlled low-fat treat, making this launch truly unique in the market.

Developed by veterinarians and pet nutritionists, VFS Treats extend the benefits of SquarePet's Veterinary Formulated Solutions (VFS) diets into a delicious, functional snack. These innovative treats allow pet parents to reward their dogs without compromising dietary needs, making them ideal for pets with food sensitivities, digestive issues, or fat-restricted diets.

"At SquarePet, we're committed to bringing independent pet retailers the best in veterinary-formulated nutrition, and our new VFS Treats do just that," said Tyler Atkins, Chief Sales and Marketing Officer at SquarePet. "For the first time, independent pet stores can offer hydrolyzed and low-fat treats-something previously only found in prescription diets. This is a game-changer for pet parents looking for functional treats that align with their dog's special dietary needs.”

Introducing SquarePet Soft-Baked VFS Treats for Dogs:

--VFS Skin & Digestive Treats – A hydrolyzed protein treat with pork as the first ingredient and designed for dogs with food sensitivities and digestive challenges. Hydrolyzed protein helps minimize the risk of allergic reactions, making it a safe and delicious option for dogs with dietary restrictions. This formula also supports skin and coat health by promoting proper nutrient absorption and reducing the likelihood of dietary-related skin issues.

--VFS Low Fat Treats – A controlled low-fat treat formulated for dogs requiring fat restriction due to pancreatitis, weight management, or digestive concerns. Now, pet parents can treat their pups while staying within their veterinarian-recommended diet.

SquarePet's VFS Treats will be available in select independent pet retailers and online this spring. For more information on where to purchase and the full range of SquarePet's premium pet nutrition products, visit

About SquarePet

SquarePet Nutrition is driven by a commitment to continuous improvement and innovation, is made up of pet industry professionals, veterinarians, nutritionists, and manufacturing experts to supply new and reimagined nutritional formulations unique to the pet food industry. SquarePet is a 100% family-owned company that makes nutrition for the health of all breeds and ages of dogs and cats. Learn more at .

