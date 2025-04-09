Fresh Thyme Market Unveils A First-Of-Its-Kind Natural Product Advisor Certification For Employees

Pioneering Education Program Sets Fresh Thyme Market Apart by Empowering Team Members with Unmatched Expertise and Elevating Customer Experience and Community Engagement

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., April 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Fresh Thyme Market , a Midwest-based grocer committed to fostering healthier communities, is proud to take its dedication to quality, experience, and community to the next level. In partnership with Alive Academy, Fresh Thyme is proud to announce the launch of a custom accredited retailer education program designed exclusively for its employees. This innovative program will enhance employee expertise in the vitamin, supplement and body care category, equipping them with the knowledge and skills to better serve customers and support Fresh Thyme's mission of providing better-for-you products and wellness solutions.

Unlike any other grocery store training initiative, the Alive Academy certification positions Fresh Thyme Market as a true pioneer in the natural living space. The program sets a new standard for how grocers can invest in their employees to enhance both service and expertise, while also supporting Fresh Thyme's mission of delivering high-quality products and trusted guidance to their customers.

By equipping team members with in-depth knowledge about natural products, the Alive Academy empowers employees to offer personalized guidance that enhances the customer experience. This initiative also underscores Fresh Thyme Market's commitment to community by investing in team member development, fostering deeper connections with shoppers, and strengthening the brand's role as a trusted resource for health-conscious living.

"Providing our customers with an elevated shopping experience starts with our incredible team," said Fresh Thyme President Liz Zolcak. "Through our partnership with Alive Publishing Group, the Alive Academy empowers our team to grow personally and professionally, equipping them with the tools and confidence to deliver exceptional service and trusted expertise every day."

With this mission at its core, the Alive Academy offers employees in Fresh Thyme Market's Vitamin and Body Care department an immersive course tailored to the brand's products and consumer needs. This course will provide team members with foundational knowledge and insights, equipping them with tools to deliver personalized guidance and elevate in-store experience.

The pilot of the Alive Academy program began in the Spring of 2024 with plans for full implementation across store leaders in early 2025. Each graduate will earn a Natural Product Advisor Certification and will wear lapel pins signifying their expertise, reinforcing customer trust and delivering a more personalized shopping experience.

As interest in natural health continues to grow, so does the need for knowledgeable, accredited professionals who can guide consumers on their wellness journey," said Jane Griffiths, Group Vice President of Education at Alive Academy. "This partnership underscores our shared commitment to empowering Fresh Thyme employees with the expertise they need to inspire healthier communities.

Fresh Thyme's investment in employee education sets a healthy foundation for broader learning opportunities that align with its mission of fostering healthier communities. By continuing to invest in its people, Fresh Thyme reinforces its position as a trusted resource for fresh, natural products and expertise.

To learn more and find a Fresh Thyme location near you, visit freshthyme . If you're interested in joining the team and believe you're a fit for any of the roles mentioned above, we encourage you to explore Fresh Thyme's current job openings on LinkedIn here .

About Fresh Thyme Market

Fresh Thyme Market is a better-for-you, Midwest-based grocer with a mission to foster healthier communities by offering real, fresh food, vitamins and body care products. The grocery retailer was born from a genuine desire to help people live better and healthier lives and does so by focusing on three core pillars: quality, experience, and community. Every day Fresh Thyme Market works to be a trusted resource in our communities, bringing people access to real food at affordable prices. By offering an immersive, intuitive shopping experience and a local focus on what the community needs, each store provides fresh, natural, and organic food, as well as vitamin and body care products. To learn more, visit freshthyme .

