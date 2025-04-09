Qanapi, Stackarmor And Carahsoft Work With Google Public Sector On Authority To Operate (ATO) Program To Secure Federal Workloads

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) RESTON, Va., April 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider, Qanapi, Inc., a global cybersecurity leader, and stackArmor, an advanced security and compliance solutions provider with a proven track record of delivering FedRAMP, DoD CC SRG, CMMC 2.0 and StateRAMP compliance acceleration, today announced a collaboration with Google Public Sector to accelerate the availability of The ArmoryTM – a fully managed compliance platform to accelerate the delivery of commercial software solutions that meet the needs of State, Federal, and Department of Defense agencies.

As part of an ATO acceleration program, specialist solution providers like stackArmor combine with Carahsoft's proven Public Sector market services, to provide independent software vendors (ISVs) like Qanapi with a holistic“accreditation to acquisition” solution.

The ArmoryTM, built on Google Cloud, is a FedRAMP High SaaS platform for security, risk, and compliance acceleration for ISVs and Agencies looking to ease the burden of meeting NIST SP 800-53 based security requirements. The platform offers support for cloud-native, container as well as virtual-machine based applications to rapidly meet complex cybersecurity requirements as required by FedRAMP, DOD, FISMA/NIST, CMMC 2.0 and GovRAMP.

The Armory by stackArmor, is a purpose-built, General Support System (GSS) cloud service offering designed to empower ISVs and Enterprises to conquer complex regulatory requirements by using Google Cloud to deliver fully compliant architecture, engineering, documentation, and audit support, along with continuous monitoring and a range of in-boundary tools for automation, configuration, and account management. All these features exist within a FedRAMP authorized Assured Workloads environment managed to CMMC, ITAR, FedRAMP High, and DoD IL4/5 standards.

"We are thrilled to partner with stackArmor, marking a significant milestone as the first ISV deployed within the Armory,” said Trent Telford, CEO & Founder of Qanapi.“After a thorough evaluation, we selected stackArmor for their Google Cloud-native engineering expertise and seamless integration. This partnership accelerates our path to FedRAMP High compliance, enabling Qanapi to offer mission-critical solutions to both our customers and partners."

“We are excited to continue our track record of innovation by introducing The ArmoryTM which is a fully hosted version of our ThreatAlert® ATO Accelerator on Google Cloud's Assured Workloads,” said Martin Rieger, Chief Solutions Officer, stackArmor.“We continue to lead the cybersecurity automation space with ground-breaking solutions that reduce the time and cost of compliance for our commercial and agency partners. Our ThreatAlert® ATO Accelerator launched in 2018 helped reduce the time and cost of ATOs by 40% and now The ArmoryTM takes a leap by delivering a fully hosted FedRAMP High solution that accelerates the delivery of secure commercial cloud solutions to Government agencies.”

“We're excited to partner with innovative solution providers like stackArmor and Qanapi to help accelerate secure digital transformation across the Public Sector,” said Terry Drinkwine, Vice President of the Google Cloud Team at Carahsoft.“Through Carahsoft's extensive network of reseller partners and our market reach, we're able to bring powerful solutions like The ArmoryTM to agencies looking to streamline FedRAMP authorizations and deploy commercial software faster and more securely.”

