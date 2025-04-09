Classical Music, Rum Barrels & Tequila Meet The Drop Of The Year

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Yéyo Tequila, known for blending tradition with innovation, proudly announces the release of its most anticipated expression yet: the 2025 Yéyo Reposado. This new offering redefines what tequila can be-crafted with passion, aged with purpose, and designed to take you on a flavor journey like no other.Handcrafted in small batches on our family estate in the Highlands of Jalisco, Yéyo Reposado begins with 100% naturally grown blue agave, slow-roasted to unlock deep flavor. The fermentation process? Infused with harmony-literally. For 190 hours, classical music plays throughout fermentation, coaxing out the most delicate aromas and enhancing the yeast's expression. The result is a spirit as elegant as it is refined. But what truly sets this Reposado apart is its aging process. Instead of the traditional ex-whiskey or bourbon barrels, Yéyo chose to age this blend for eight months in specially selected Foursquare dark rum barrels from Barbados. These white oak casks, known for their rich, tropical flavor profiles, infuse the tequila with complexity, warmth, and unexpected depth.A Flavor Adventure Like No OtherThe 2025 Yéyo Reposado delivers a beautifully balanced and ultra-smooth profile, layered with sweet agave, warm vanilla, caramel, pepper, cinnamon, and a subtle hint of rich chocolate. It's a bold new direction for tequila, honoring heritage while breaking convention. Unlike previous single barrel releases, this Reposado is not limited-edition-it's a core product crafted for year-round enjoyment and built to stand alongside the best spirits in the world.Shipping Begins in AprilPre-orders are now open, with the first shipment arriving at our Texas warehouse next week. Don't miss your chance to experience this one-of-a-kind Reposado.Product Info & Online Order:About Yéyo TequilaThe legacy of Yéyo is intertwined with Master Distiller Sergio Cruz and the Vivanco family, who have tended their agave plantations for five generations. Since 1994, with Destilería El Ranchito, they have continued to push the boundaries of tequila-making by marrying tradition and innovation. This dedication is palpable in every bottle of Yéyo, a tequila made for aficionados who appreciate the love, travel, family, and experience poured into every drop.

