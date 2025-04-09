Chandrababu Naidu Thanks PM Modi For Approval To Tirupati-Katpadi Railway Line Doubling Project

MENAFN - IANS) Amaravati, April 9 (IANS) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the approval of the Tirupati-Katpadi railway line doubling project.

Naidu took to X to thank the Prime Minister, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and the Union Cabinet on behalf of the people of Andhra Pradesh for approving Rs 1,332 crore for the Tirupati-Katpadi railway line doubling project.

Naidu, whose Telugu Desam Party (TDP) is a key ally of the Narendra Modi-led government, stated that this transformative initiative will connect sacred landmarks like Sri Tirupati Balaji Temple, Sri Kalahasti Shiva Temple, and Chandragiri Fort while enhancing access to educational and medical hubs like Vellore and Tirupati.

“It will boost the agricultural economy and accelerate the growth of electronics, cement, and steel industries in Andhra Pradesh. For Chittoor and Tirupati districts, this line will mark a new era of connectivity and progress,” posted Naidu.

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, chaired by the Prime Minister, approved the doubling of the Tirupati – Pakala – Katpadi single railway line Section (104 km) in Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu.

According to the South Central Railway, the enhanced line capacity will improve mobility, providing enhanced efficiency and service reliability for Indian Railways. The multi-tracking proposal will ease operations and reduce congestion, providing the much-needed infrastructural development on the busiest sections across Indian Railways.

The project covering three Districts in two States, i.e., Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu, will increase the existing network of Indian Railways by about 113 km. Along with connectivity to Tirumala Venkateswara Temple, the section also provides rail connectivity to other prominent destinations such as Sri Kalahasti Shiva Temple, Kanipakam Vinayaka Temple, Chandragiri Fort, etc., attracting pilgrims and tourists from across the country.

Multi-tracking project will enhance connectivity to approximately 400 villages and about 14 lakh population. This is an essential route for transportation of commodities such as coal, agricultural commodities, cement and other minerals etc. The capacity augmentation work will result in additional freight traffic of magnitude 4 MTPA (Million Tonnes Per Annum).