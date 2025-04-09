Lamons Announces New Extreme Temperature Gasket

The XTG is designed for superior durability, safety, and high-temperature resistance

HOUSTON, April 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Lamons®, a global leader in safety sealing and attachment solutions, announced today the launch of the Extreme Temperature Gasket (XTG). Building on the industry-trusted Lamons High Temperature Gasket (HTG) design, the XTG extends the temperature rating to 1800°F (982°C), allowing customers to seamlessly transition to the XTG for superior durability, safety, and high-temperature resistance.

"Industry demands continue to evolve and safety is at the forefront of operations for our customers," said Joe Sadowski, Lamons CEO. "This advancement represents more than just an increase in capability-it represents our commitment to safety, innovation, and reliability in the most extreme environments."

The XTG is Firesafe API 6FB certified and rated up to 1800°F (982°C).

About Lamons

Lamons is one of the leading gasket, seal, bolt, and hose assembly manufacturers in the world. Since 1947, the company's mission has been to provide industry-leading safety sealing and attachment solutions through quality, engineered products, technical know-how, on-time delivery, and exceptional customer service. Lamons offers comprehensive field services and training programs to help maximize operational efficiencies. With 21 manufacturing branches across the globe, the company can support operations 24/7/365. For more information on Lamons products and services, go to Lamons .

Contact: Megan Decker, 832.506.8310, [email protected]

